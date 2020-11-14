Baylor notebook: Pitre becoming scoring machine

“I thought for both of them, the most playing time they’ve ever had, their ability to attack, to help us in our effort, was very good,” Aranda said. “It’s something to build upon.”

Ebner out early with muscle tightness

The injuries are piling up for Baylor after all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard went out with a season-ending shoulder injury and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams went down with a knee injury last week against Iowa State.

On Saturday, senior running back Trestan Ebner left the game early due to muscle tightness. Leading the Big 12 with a 34.8-yard kickoff return average, his absence was especially felt on special teams.

“He was feeling tight prior to the game and concerned about how that would work,” Aranda said. “He wanted to give it a shot, it just felt too tight to play.”

Additionally, running back John Lovett, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Byron Hanspard were out for the second straight week with injuries, and tight end Ben Sims was also unavailable for the second straight game.

Backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon was away for personal reasons, but Aranda said he’s expected to return Sunday.

Smith leads Bears in tackles