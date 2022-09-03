Baylor notebook: Press box seat remains reserved for Dave Campbell

It was the first Baylor football game in many, many decades without Dave Campbell watching from somewhere, but Baylor made sure Campbell was still there in spirit.

Baylor has set aside a seat in the press box this season for Campbell, the former Tribune-Herald sports editor and Texas Football magazine founder who died last December at age 96. The tribute mirrored that of the Sugar Bowl’s similar sentiment, which also kept a seat reserved in Campbell’s honor at that Jan. 1 game between Baylor and Ole Miss, won by the Bears, 21-7.

The special seat in the McLane Stadium press box featured Campbell’s photo, his name card, a bouquet of flowers and a note of tribute. The note listed Campbell’s many achievements and noted that “Baylor is proud to honor Campbell throughout the 2022 season, along with his legendary impact on our community, by reserving his seat in the McLane Stadium Press Box.”

BU fans make sure to 'Remember Joy'

Baylor also honored another fallen legend with a video tribute on the scoreboard, as it paid homage to Judge Joy, its black bear mascot that died in July at age 21.

Joy had been entrenched as one of the school’s mascots since she was a cub. But late in her life, she struggled with arthritis and other health issues. Members of Baylor’s veterinary team who worked with Joy gathered on the field to be recognized following the video package.

Judge Joy was named for former Baylor First Lady Joy Reynolds, the wife of Baylor’s 11th school president Dr. Herb Reynolds.

Baylor also paid tribute to its mascot in several other ways — with a helmet sticker, a flag waved by one of the yell leaders, and with pennants that were given to fans with the message, “Remembering Joy.”

Sqwirl, Holmes back in action

It’s been well documented that fifth-year running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and sixth-year wide receiver Gavin Holmes have been plagued by knee injuries throughout their careers.

So it was an encouraging sign for the Bears when they both scored in the first quarter against UAlbany in Saturday night's 69-10 Baylor win.

Williams dashed around the left side for a four-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 14-0 lead with 8:03 left in the quarter.

Holmes then made the most spectacular play of the game when he broke three tackles to return a punt for a 72-yard touchdown.

For both players, it was their first touchdowns since 2020 after Holmes missed the entire 2021 season and Williams played in two games.

Four Bears make first scoring trips

There’s no better feeling for a college football player than scoring his first collegiate touchdown. Four Bears did that against the Great Danes.

After transferring from Auburn, sophomore wide receiver Hal Presley caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen in the second quarter.

Shapen scored his first collegiate touchdown when he stretched for a one-yard run to end the second quarter.

In the third quarter, redshirt freshman Kyron Drones scrambled for a nine-yard touchdown before freshman Richard Reese scored runs of one and seven yards.