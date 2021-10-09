Baylor notebook: Return to Top 25 a possibility for Bears

Given the thoroughly overwhelming nature of their 45-20 win over visiting West Virginia on Saturday, it’s entirely possible that the Baylor Bears jump back into the Top 25.
Baylor cracked the polls for the first time following its 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 25. The Bears settled in at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. But that national ranking lasted only one week, as the Bears tumbled out of both polls following a 24-14 road loss to No. 19 Oklahoma State.
Baylor improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 with Saturday’s beatdown of the Mountaineers, just a win away from bowl eligibility. And there could be a few Top 25 spots opening up, since ranked teams like Texas and Auburn both suffered their second losses of the season Saturday to Oklahoma and Georgia, respectively.
Top 25, that’s pretty cool, right? Naturally, the Bears say it’s not on their minds.
“It doesn’t matter at all,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “Next week.”
As for next week, Baylor will welcome in future Big 12 member BYU for homecoming. The Cougars are ranked No. 10 in the most recent AP poll.
Dance all you want, big boy
Baylor’s lovable, river-dancing defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika had a reason to cut loose with some new dance moves.
Ika pocketed his first two career sacks in a Baylor uniform. He dumped West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege for a loss of eight yards in the second quarter, then bagged Doege again for a loss of five in the third quarter.
It’s the type of impact that the Baylor coaches envisioned for Ika when the 6-foot-4, 350-pound big man transferred from LSU last December.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that Ika has improved his technique in recent weeks, and added that he has worked through some unspecified “off-the-field issues.”
“(He realized) this is what is possible for me, this is the path I’m on, here’s things I can do to get back on that path,” Aranda said. “There’s dudes here who care about me and they’re not trying to lead me astray. Since that commitment since that point, he’s just gotten better and better and better. I’m proud of him.”
Bears' Bernard back in force
With all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard back in the lineup, Baylor’s defense played perhaps its best all-around game of the season.
After missing last week’s game against Oklahoma State with a knee injury, Bernard amassed a team-high nine tackles that included a nine-yard sack. He said he felt a little sore, but was happy to get back on the field with his teammates.
“When you’ve got Terrel in the huddle, and you’re looking in his eye, there’s a trust and a confidence that you feel,” said Aranda. “I know I feel that, so I have to imagine our team feels that when they’re on the field with him. There’s such a strong care factor.”
Several Bears set career highs
It was a big day for Baylor’s offense as several players set career highs.
Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns while senior receiver Tyquan Thornton set a personal record for receiving yards with 187 on eight catches while scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Tight end Ben Sims caught touchdown passes of 10 and 29 yards to give him four this season. His seven career touchdown passes tied Justin Akers for the most for a tight end in Baylor history.
“Ben is a guy who is huge and very athletic,” Bohanon said. “He can line up wide and you can do some things with him. He’s a really good guy and he’s a really good player, too.”