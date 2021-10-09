Baylor notebook: Return to Top 25 a possibility for Bears

Ika pocketed his first two career sacks in a Baylor uniform. He dumped West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege for a loss of eight yards in the second quarter, then bagged Doege again for a loss of five in the third quarter.

It’s the type of impact that the Baylor coaches envisioned for Ika when the 6-foot-4, 350-pound big man transferred from LSU last December.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that Ika has improved his technique in recent weeks, and added that he has worked through some unspecified “off-the-field issues.”

“(He realized) this is what is possible for me, this is the path I’m on, here’s things I can do to get back on that path,” Aranda said. “There’s dudes here who care about me and they’re not trying to lead me astray. Since that commitment since that point, he’s just gotten better and better and better. I’m proud of him.”

Bears' Bernard back in force

With all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard back in the lineup, Baylor’s defense played perhaps its best all-around game of the season.