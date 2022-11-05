 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
BAYLOR NOTEBOOK

Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game

Baylor Oklahoma

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda shakes hands with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel following the Bears' 38-35 road win on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year.

Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.

The Bears host Kansas State and TCU the next weeks before finishing the regular season at Texas.

“We’re looking forward to being home,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think the two weeks on the road was a whole thing, and so to be home and play in front of a big crowd and play a really good K-State team that I have so much respect for, I’m looking forward to that.”

Doyle turns in career day in Norman

If it felt like Dillon Doyle was everywhere on defense, that’s basically because he was.

Baylor’s senior linebacker gave the Bears a superlative-worthy effort — think Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week stuff — in the team’s road win over Oklahoma. He matched his career high with 15 tackles, and also grabbed his second interception of the season on a deflected pass from Dillon Gabriel in the first half.

“Things weren't always pretty, especially defensively,” Doyle said. “I mean, they had some big plays, they have a talented team. And so, to be able to come back from that and then play good ball when it mattered, that was really critical.”

Reserve a bowling alley for the Bears

It’s become a baseline expectation at this point for Baylor, but the Bears say it still feels good to reach bowl eligibility.

With Saturday’s 38-35 win over the Sooners, Baylor chalked up its sixth win of the year, thus assuring itself of its 27th all-time bowl appearance at season’s end. As the woofers in the adjacent locker room pounded the bass and rattled the walls, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams told the media that the Bears will enjoy this little milestone and then move forward.

“That’s a great feeling. We just got our sixth win and we’re bowl eligible now, but that’s not where we’re stopping,” Williams said. “We’re still in the running for the Big 12 championship and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Sqwirl delivers career day

After dealing with injuries much of his career, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams amassed a career-high 192 yards rushing on 25 carries to propel the Bears over the Sooners.

Williams scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and a one-yard run in the second quarter. He could have added a third touchdown in the fourth quarter, but wisely took a knee at the 7 after a 43-yard run to allow the Bears to run out the clock and close out their win.

“We practice these things and understanding the situation in the game and understanding not to score in that last minute and give OU the ball back was the smartest play in my mind,” Williams said.

The Baylor Bears defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, 38-35. Craig Williams ran for 192 YDS & 2 TD's for the Bears in their win.

