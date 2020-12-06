Baylor notebook: Running game continues to struggle

NORMAN, Okla. – With Qualan Jones and John Lovett missing Saturday night’s game against Oklahoma with injuries, Baylor’s rushing attack grinded to a halt.
The situation got even more dire when Trestan Ebner went out with a high ankle sprain.
The Bears came into the game ranked last in the Big 12 with 102.6 yards rushing per game. But they picked up just 25 yards on 26 carries in a 27-14 loss to the Sooners.
Baylor's top rusher was redshirt freshman Jonah White with three carries for 18 yards with 17 coming on one carry.
“It’s not acceptable our inability to run the ball,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Front-wise, we allowed too much penetration, whether it was the edge or the five techniques crashing the sides or the interior with the twists and stunts. I look at myself and we have to rep that more and make a bigger emphasis of that. We did it quite a bit, we have to do it more."
Last week's hero struggles
After hitting the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in last week's 32-31 win over Kansas State, Baylor kicker John Mayers missed a 46-yarder following Baylor’s first drive and a 47-yarder following the second drive of the game.
Both kicks were extremely short of the uprights.
When the Bears got to Oklahoma’s 29-yard line again in the first half, the Baylor offense went for it on fourth-and-11 but failed to convert.
“That first one he short stepped it,” Aranda said. “We talked about that on the sidelines. I don’t think he did short step the second one. It was after that, we decided when we get into the 30 to 35-yard range it would be four-down territory. If we got the ball down to about the 20, we were going to go ahead and kick. I was hopeful that we would work back around where he would have another opportunity to kick one through the uprights.”
Brewer unhappy with performance
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer came close to a career-high with 56 passing attempts against the Sooners, finishing short of the 63 passes he threw against Texas Tech as a freshman in 2017.
Brewer completed 30 passes, one short of the season-high 31 he completed in 39 attempts in last week’s win over Kansas State. Brewer threw for 263 yards against the Sooners, but wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“I hate losing more than I love winning,” Brewer said. “We just didn’t play well enough to win and that starts with me.”
Bears lose seventh straight to OU
The Bears are now 3-28 all-time against the Sooners, including seven straight losses.
The only Baylor coach to beat the Sooners was Art Briles in 2011 and 2013-14.
The Bears outgained the Sooners with 288 yards to 269, but Oklahoma came up with the critical plays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!