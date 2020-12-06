Baylor notebook: Running game continues to struggle

When the Bears got to Oklahoma’s 29-yard line again in the first half, the Baylor offense went for it on fourth-and-11 but failed to convert.

“That first one he short stepped it,” Aranda said. “We talked about that on the sidelines. I don’t think he did short step the second one. It was after that, we decided when we get into the 30 to 35-yard range it would be four-down territory. If we got the ball down to about the 20, we were going to go ahead and kick. I was hopeful that we would work back around where he would have another opportunity to kick one through the uprights.”

Brewer unhappy with performance

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer came close to a career-high with 56 passing attempts against the Sooners, finishing short of the 63 passes he threw against Texas Tech as a freshman in 2017.

Brewer completed 30 passes, one short of the season-high 31 he completed in 39 attempts in last week’s win over Kansas State. Brewer threw for 263 yards against the Sooners, but wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

“I hate losing more than I love winning,” Brewer said. “We just didn’t play well enough to win and that starts with me.”

Bears lose seventh straight to OU