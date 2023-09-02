The Blake Shapen Redemption Tour took a big hit in the season opener.

Shapen suffered more than a bruised ego in Baylor’s 42-31 season-opening loss to Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The redshirt junior quarterback suffered an injury to the MCL in his left leg in the game, head coach Dave Aranda said.

Aranda said that Shapen would get an MRI to evaluate his playing status going forward. “We’ll see what becomes of that,” Aranda said. “He gave it everything he had.”

The injury apparently came in the first half, but Shapen managed to play in the second half, although he moved gingerly and was occasionally spelled by backup Sawyer Robertson. Shapen wore a wrap on his leg for much of the final two quarters.

Shapen finished the game 21 of 31 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a 9-yard score.

“It’s tough, you want to do everything you can to protect him,” Baylor tight end Drake Dabney said of Shapen. “I think salute to Blake for being a soldier out there and giving it all he had, even though his leg wasn’t feeling right. That just shows his toughness and how bad he wanted to be out there with us.”

Bobcats make history with breakthrough win

Not only was Baylor’s loss to Texas State its first in 10 career meetings with the Bobcats, it also marked the Bears’ first defeat to any current member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Previously, Baylor was 12-0 against the trio of Texas State, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe. The Bears have never played against the Sun Belt’s other 11 current schools.

Obviously, that’s not the type of history the Bears, who were 27.5-point favorites, were looking to make entering the season.

For Texas State, it marked the Bobcats’ first win over a Power 5 opponent in program history.

Bears' Dabney has record-setting outing

How about that tight end? Talk about production.

Drake Dabney turned in a career outing, as the Baylor senior tight end made six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. According to Baylor’s media guide, it was the first 100-yard receiving game for a tight end since Ken Hodge went for 121 yards on six catches in 1964 against Oregon State.

Dabney got much of that yardage after the catch, including a short play over the middle that he broke for a 53-yard touchdown.

“When I got off the ball I saw the safety having man (coverage) so I just had to beat him one-on-one and get open, get across the field,” Dabney said. “Blake made a great throw, and after that it was just being a ballplayer. Just wanted to get something going for the team, I know we really needed that in that moment.”

Dabney almost accounted for three touchdowns, but his attempt to play quarterback went for naught. The Bears ran a Philly Special-type trick play near the goal line with QB Sawyer Robertson dropping into the flat as a receiver. Robertson was open, but Dabney put too much on the pass and tossed it over Robertson’s head for an incompletion.

“It sucks, because I was looking forward to that one for a minute. It was the perfect situation,” Dabney said. “That one hurt, I’m not going to lie, it did. But it happens. I’m not a quarterback.”

Still work to do for Baylor defense

Even with more than 50 new players on the roster, Texas State wasn’t going to be afraid to score.

Head coach GJ Kinne averaged more than 550 yards and 50 points per game in his one year at Incarnate Word in San Antonio and assembled a roster in San Marcos that planned to follow that mold.

Meanwhile, Baylor brought back Matt Powledge, who previously coached safeties for the Bears before one season as co-defensive coordinator at Oregon, to help the defense return to its previous glory.

The Bears allowed 441 total yards of offense Saturday. They gave up more than that just twice last season.

The Bobcats were a perfect 4-for-4 on 4th down.

Baylor’s leaders on the defensive side of the ball emphasized communication throughout the spring and fall camp.

“We just didn’t do it tonight, and it showed,” linebacker Mike Smith said.​

Baylor's defense also took an injury hit when sophomore safety Devin Lemear suffered a dislocated elbow.