Baylor notebook: Shapen trying to reverse recent turnover problems

Turnovers have been an issue the past couple of weeks for Blake Shapen.

The Baylor quarterback tossed a pair of interceptions in the Bears’ 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. He also suffered a third-quarter fumble that was scooped up by the Jayhawks’ Jereme Robinson and returned 49 yards, and set Kansas up for a score. It was the second straight week that Shapen lost a fumble that led to a touchdown for the opposing team.

“I think there’s improvement he can have with his ball security, for sure,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think there’s also decision-making improvement. Both of those are kind of combining for the turnovers that we’re seeing.

“I think a week ago (against West Virginia), out of the pocket, I’m no longer a thrower, I’m a runner, he’s got to secure the football. This one, I’m trying to decide, am I still a thrower, am I turning into a runner, those decisions being quicker. There’s a pause and a hold and wait, and the ball comes out. So, I think those are two separate things and we’re going to work to improve both of those.”

Reese delivers career day

Baylor running back Richard Reese certainly isn't playing like a freshman.

On Saturday, he did the heavy lifting as he delivered a career-high 186 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

It marked Reese's second 100-yard rushing performance after he amassed 156 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns against Texas State.

“He played physical, he played with an edge,” Aranda said. “I thought he was violent. I think there’s been a fair amount of us creating three or four yards and then kind of running into a wall. This is the first time I can remember constantly falling forward, and the violence of all of it. That fed into the O-linemen. Once you’ve got that, you’ve got yourself a running game. Our task is to continue that.”

Baylor offense controls ball

Baylor's offense was planted on the field most of the day as the Bears kept the ball for 40 minutes and 10 seconds, their longest time of possession since at least 2006.

The Bears delivered a 15-play, 99-yard drive in the second quarter with Jordan Nabors finishing it off with a 10-yard scoring run on a well-executed reverse.

Baylor also had a time-consuming 16-play, 73-yard drive in the first half that backup quarterback Kyron Drones ended with a four-yard touchdown run. However, the Bears would like to play with more consistency from start to finish.

"We’ve got to be who we are, capitalizing, playing in front of the sticks," said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. "Not making any foolish mistakes or penalties, just playing as a good offense. That good energy we had in the first half we kind of lost in the third quarter. We were able to catch some of that in the fourth. At the same time, we need to have that energy the entire time."

Putting the drop in the rear-view

Ben Sims had a touchdown right in his crosshairs, but it slipped through the tight end’s hands.

Sims prides himself on being a reliable target in the passing game for Baylor. So when he dropped an on-target delivery in the end zone from Shapen late in the second quarter, it was frustrating, to say the least.

“For me, that was a really hard moment, because in my mind I don’t drop balls like that,” Sims said. “I don’t let myself get in situations like that. So it was frustrating. Coach (Jeff) Grimes always says whenever you make a mistake, we’re going to come back to you. For him to tell me that, it means a lot.”

Baylor did indeed go back to Sims, who finished with three grabs for 36 yards.