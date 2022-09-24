Baylor notebook: Special homecoming for Doyle

AMES, Iowa — It was a wonderful homecoming for Iowa native Dillon Doyle as a ton of family and friends traveled to Jack Trice Stadium to see him play.

Doyle gave them something to remember as he switched from linebacker to fullback and caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen in the second quarter of No. 17 Baylor's 31-24 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

“It was pretty cool,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “He had about 50 people here, so I’m way excited for him and his story, and just all of it. He’s been great throughout this week. Dillon really made himself available to the younger players and making himself so that he’s way approachable. He’s made an emphasis on that and that’s connected him and made us a stronger team.”

Aranda shows emotional side

Aranda is usually the calmest guy on the sideline.

One of his most memorable moments at Baylor was when cameras caught him on the sideline looking calm and unemotional as his players and coaching staff went crazy after safety Jairon McVea made the winning tackle at the goal line against Dezmon Jackson to seal a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in last year's Big 12 championship game.

But a much different Aranda was seen on the sideline against Iowa State when he hit safeties coach Ronnie Wheat with a hard butt slap following a big play.

The video went viral, but Aranda claimed an emotional guy always lurks inside.

“No man, it’s always been like that,” Aranda said. “But I guess the cameras they got me. It’s all part of it.”

Bears pick off a pair

After failing to intercept any passes in the first three games, Baylor safeties Devin Neal and Christian Morgan picked off two passes by Hunter Dekkers.

The Bears nearly forced a third turnover when cornerback Lorando Johnson caught Jirehl Brock from behind and stripped the ball on a fourth-quarter pass play. But the officials ruled that Brock regained possession in the end zone for a 37-yard score.

The Bears had forced two fumbles in previous games, but the interceptions were a breakthrough for a defense that lives by the motto “jackers and robbers.”

“Coming in here and having two turnovers was a big difference,” said Baylor linebacker Bryson Jackson. “That’s something we actually needed going into conference play. We wish we could have got an extra one to put under our belt. So that was frustrating.”