Baylor notebook: Terrel Bernard could face another extended sideline stay

Terrel Bernard just can’t seem to catch a break.

The Baylor senior linebacker finished the Bears’ 31-29 triumph over No. 14 Iowa State on crutches, the result of an apparent knee injury.

“Find out more on Monday. We’re fearful that it might be a tear of the meniscus,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said after the game. “We’ll have to see.”

If the injury does indeed sideline Bernard for an extended period of time, it will mark the second straight season that he’s endured such a fate. In 2020, Bernard played at an All-American level for five games before suffering a shoulder injury that cost him the rest of the season.

After making two tackles against Iowa State on Saturday, Bernard has 21 stops this season.

Bears, Cyclones serve up classics

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not many people would probably classify it as a traditional rivalry, but the Baylor-Iowa State matchup has routinely demonstrated itself as of the more competitive series throughout the history of the Big 12.