Baylor notebook: Terrel Bernard could face another extended sideline stay

“When I watch Iowa State on tape, I see a tough team that really likes to play hard and a group of guys that love each other,” said BU linebacker Dillon Doyle, a native of Iowa City. “So, to get the win over those guys means the world to me.”
Ika makes his big ol' presence known
Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika came into the Iowa State game with just one assisted tackle.
But the 6-4, 350-pound Ika made a key play when he tipped Brock Purdy’s pass that fell into the arms of Baylor defensive end Garmon Randolph for an interception at Baylor’s 20-yard line with 11:55 left in the game.
“This is one of his better games and this was one of his better weeks of practice,” Aranda said. “I think he feels the need for improvement. So I appreciate that about Apu.”
Ika never fails to fire up the team whether he’s on the field or the sideline.
“In between media timeouts, Apu’s dancing,” Aranda said. “Whatever music is playing, he’s singing and getting other people to sing with him, so the energy is way strong. When people are around that, they kind of take to him. They join in. They catch his energy. I’m glad we got him.”
PHOTOS — Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa State: Sept. 25, 2021
Baylor's Dillon Doyle reacts to missed Iowa State field goal in the second quarter.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor safety JT Woods, left, reacts to his two-point interception against Iowa State while running off the field with safety Jairon McVea, right.
Rod Aydelotte
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is tackled by a host of Bears in the fourth quarter.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores on a touchdown run in the first half of the Bears' 31-29 win over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday. Despite bogging down offensively in the second half, the Bears hung on for the upset.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores against Iowa State in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton pulls in a first-half touchdown pass over Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner takes off for a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter against Iowa State to give the Bears a two-score lead.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor's Dillon Doyle (5), a native of Iowa City, Iowa, said that the Bears' win over the Cyclones meant "the world to me."
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor's Tyquan Thornton dashes down the sideline after picking up a fumble and attempting to score against Iowa State.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor tight end Ben Sims scores past Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor's Tresten Ebner runs past Iowa State wide receiver Darien Porter (10) for a kick off return for a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores against Iowa State in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor's Ben Sims catches a pass for a touchdown against Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor's Ben Sims catches a pass for a touch down against Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor's Jalen Pitre catches a pass in front of Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor's Jalen Pitre catches a pass in front of Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor's JT Woods intercepts a two point conversion intended for Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor’s JT Woods intercepts a two point conversion intended for Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda talks to his coaching staff during a timeout in the first half against Iowa State.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda runs onto the field at McLane Stadium before Saturday's game against Iowa State.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Iowa State cheerleads pose with their team mascot before an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor cheerleaders pose for a photo prior to an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor fans pose for a photo prior to an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) runs after a catch against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) looks to pass against Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) catches a pass to score against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor safety JT Woods (22) celebrates his interception with safety Jalen Pitre (8) against Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) runs the ball against Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown with Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor safety JT Woods (22) intercepts the ball in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt by Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) runs after a catch against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, right, and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talk after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-29.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) prepares to pass during team warmups before an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball against Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) runs past Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) runs for a touchdown past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown with Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell greets players as they enter the field during team warmups before an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) rushes the ball against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is brought down by Baylor players after a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State wide receiver Ben Nikkel (29) runs after a catch against Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) sets to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) runs in for a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, left, celebrates his touchdown with R.J. Sneed (0) against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon prepares to pass during team warmups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Jim Cowsert, Associated Press
