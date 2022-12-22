Baylor notebook: There's a new ice cube in the Bears' record books for coldest game

FORT WORTH — Cold enough for ya?

Not sure it’s the type of record you want to set, but Baylor rewrote the record book for its coldest game ever in its 30-15 los to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday night at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The temperature at kickoff registered at 13 degrees, officially setting a new low all-time for Baylor. The Bears’ previous coldest game came in the close-out game for Floyd Casey Stadium in 2013, when they defeated Texas, 30-10, to clinch the Big 12 championship. The official game-time temperature that day was 23 degrees.

Based on data on record, Thursday’s game is believed to be the third-coldest bowl game in college football history. The 1958 Bluegrass Bowl between Louisville and Oklahoma State in Louisville and the 1983 Liberty Bowl between Notre Dame and Boston College in Memphis both featured temperatures of 12 degrees, though the Bluegrass Bowl was officially 20 degrees at kickoff before growing colder as the game progressed.

Bears don’t want Fort Worth crossing their minds

Cowtown has not been Beartown in recent years.

Certainly, Fort Worth wouldn’t have been Baylor’s first choice as a bowl location. TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium hasn’t been a successful venue for the Bears, as Thursday’s loss to Air Force marked Baylor’s fourth loss in its last five trips there.

Baylor’s last win in Fort Worth came in 2019, when the Bears pulled out a triple-overtime victory over TCU, 29-23. John Mayers nailed a 51-yard field goal at the end of regulation to tie the score and send the game to OT. In the third overtime period, Charlie Brewer connected with Denzel Mims for a leaping 4-yard touchdown for the game-winner. That preserved Baylor’s perfect record at 9-0 at the time.

Other than that thriller, though, Baylor has not waltzed out of Fort Worth with happy feet in recent games. The Bears lost to TCU, 30-28, on Nov. 6, 2021, a game where unheralded Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Frogs, in TCU’s first game after parting ways with longtime Gary Patterson.

The Air Force debacle just added a new chapter to the story.

Baylor finding additions in transfer portal

Baylor continued to hit the transfer portal as former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson and BYU offensive lineman Clark Barrington announced Thursday they were joining Dave Aranda’s program.

Richardson rushed for 543 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry for the Cowboys in 2022. In three seasons at Oklahoma State, he rushed for 1,139 yards and 15 scores while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Richardson will have two years of eligibility remaining since the 2020 COVID-19 season didn’t count against eligibility.

Barrington has started for BYU for four seasons and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll join his brother, sophomore Campbell Barrington, who also transferred from BYU and was among Baylor’s signings on Wednesday.

Ika officially declares for draft

Baylor junior noseguard Siaki Ika officially declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday and opted out of the Armed Forces Bowl.

After transferring from LSU, Ika made all-Big 12 in both seasons for Baylor, collecting 47 tackles and four sacks despite facing constant double-team blocking.

Ika is expected to be picked in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.