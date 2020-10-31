Baylor notebook: Tight end Sims finding his place in Baylor's offense

Is Ben Sims the second coming of Rob Gronkowski?

It’s probably not fair to go quite that far yet. But it is safe to say that the sophomore from San Antonio has established a place as Baylor’s most productive tight end in years.

In the Bears’ 33-23 loss to TCU on Saturday at McLane Stadium, Sims led the team with four catches for 40 yards, including a pair of touchdown grabs. He’s the first Baylor tight end to reach the end zone twice in the same game since Justin Akers did so against Connecticut in 2008.

Sims raised his touchdown total to three on the season, and it was his fourth straight game with a catch.

Before this year, a BU tight end hadn’t produced a catch in even three straight games since Gus Penning in 2015.

“I would like to continue it,” Sims said. “It feels good, but at the end of the day it’s a team sport.”

Patterson maintains mastery of Bears

When Gary Patterson and Dave Aranda squared off on Saturday, it marked the fifth different Baylor coach that Patterson has faced in his 20 years as the Frogs’ head coach.

Patterson has wins against all of them.