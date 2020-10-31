Baylor notebook: Tight end Sims finding his place in Baylor's offense

Is Ben Sims the second coming of Rob Gronkowski?
It’s probably not fair to go quite that far yet. But it is safe to say that the sophomore from San Antonio has established a place as Baylor’s most productive tight end in years.
In the Bears’ 33-23 loss to TCU on Saturday at McLane Stadium, Sims led the team with four catches for 40 yards, including a pair of touchdown grabs. He’s the first Baylor tight end to reach the end zone twice in the same game since Justin Akers did so against Connecticut in 2008.
Sims raised his touchdown total to three on the season, and it was his fourth straight game with a catch.
Before this year, a BU tight end hadn’t produced a catch in even three straight games since Gus Penning in 2015.
“I would like to continue it,” Sims said. “It feels good, but at the end of the day it’s a team sport.”
Patterson maintains mastery of Bears
When Gary Patterson and Dave Aranda squared off on Saturday, it marked the fifth different Baylor coach that Patterson has faced in his 20 years as the Frogs’ head coach.
Patterson has wins against all of them.
Patterson is 9-4 all-time against the Bears after Saturday’s win. He went 2-0 against Guy Morriss, split six meetings with the Bears during the Art Briles era, defeated Jim Grobe in their only meeting, and went 2-1 against Matt Rhule. Now Patterson is one-up on Aranda as well.
Interestingly, both Patterson and Aranda are former assistant coaches at Cal Lutheran, as Aranda was the Kingsmen’s defensive coordinator in the 2005-06 seasons, while Patterson served one year as Cal Lutheran’s DC in 1987.
McVea pinch hits nicely for Pitre
Baylor safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre was ejected for targeting late in the first quarter, but won’t be disqualified for the Bears’ Nov. 7 game at Iowa State since the penalty came in the first half.
Jairon McVea stepped in for Pitre and finished with six tackles and a pass breakup.
“The twos practice like ones, so that in case a one goes down,” said Baylor safety JT Woods. “Jairon steps up and plays like a one. There’s no slack-off at all. It’s definitely comforting that you have people that especially in the secondary they have our backs. We all play as one.”
Brewer sack totals on the rise again
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked five times even though the Bears had a completely healthy offensive line after several players missed previous games due to COVID-19 issues.
Brewer was sacked six times in Baylor’s 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3, but was sacked just one in last week’s 27-16 loss to Texas.
The Bears went into the game ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing, and had trouble running the ball again with 75 yards on 33 carries. Redshirt freshman Craig Williams was a bright spot with nine carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to be able to play 60 minutes of football and start faster and not wait for this or for that for us to get that pedal all the way down,” Aranda said. “That’s on me and we’re certainly going to work to come out faster in this next game.”
