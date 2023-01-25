Baylor now a blueblood like Kansas

When the final seconds ticked off the clock in Baylor’s 75-69 win over Kansas, there wasn’t a mass of humanity storming the court.

Baylor students and the rest of the 10,219 fans at the Ferrell Center stayed at their seats and cheered after Monday night's big win. But there wasn’t the postgame chaos that usually accompanies beating a blueblood coming off a national championship season.

Baylor coach Scott Drew put it all in perspective in the postgame press conference.

"I don't know what it would take to get a storming of the court now because you win 23 in a row, 19 in a row, 21 in a row, ranked No. 1,” Drew said. “I think our students have helped with all of that so they deserve a lot of credit. We're very thankful for that, and at the same time our players have done a great job establishing a new tradition."

Essentially the Bears have become bluebloods themselves.

Capturing the 2021 national championship, earning two straight Big 12 titles, winning 23 straight games in 2020-21 followed by a 21-game winning streak that carried over into last season have made Baylor one of the elite programs in college basketball.

The Bears have risen to the occasion against the best of the best as they’ve won 12 of their last 13 games against teams ranked in the Associated Press top 10.

Beating a team of Kansas’ stature is always big, but it’s not rare or shocking any more. The Bears have beaten the Jayhawks four of the last seven games, including two straight for the first time in series history after an 80-70 win last February at the Ferrell Center.

Prior to their current success, the Bears had lost 11 straight games against the Jayhawks and had gone 5-32 in the rivalry. The Jayhawks can no longer claim that level of dominance. While Baylor and Kansas aren’t historically equals, they are now.

Kansas coach Bill Self didn’t take Monday night’s loss hard. He knew his Jayhawks lost to a talented team that’s accustomed to success.

“We (Baylor and Kansas) have won the last two national championships, and the year before we were both one seeds when the season got called off,” Self said. “You can make a case Baylor is big on everyone’s schedule, but certainly on ours as well. We got beat by a team that was projected to win the league, and they’re really good.”

As strong as No. 9 Kansas and No. 17 Baylor are this season, they’re not currently sitting at the top of the Big 12. No. 5 Kansas State, No. 10 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State are tied for the league lead at 6-2 while Baylor, Kansas and No. 11 TCU are a game behind at 5-3.

The Big 12 is unquestionably the best conference in the country, and it’s going to be a dogfight until the final weekend. A Big 12 championship is no longer a birthright for the Jayhawks, who have won or shared 16 of the last 18 conference titles but now face formidable competition nearly every night.

Self isn’t even alarmed by Kansas’ current three-game losing streak against Kansas State, TCU and Baylor. The Jayhawks’ 83-60 loss to TCU at Allen Fieldhouse last Saturday was their second-worst at home in Self’s 20 seasons.

“We got beat by a team that’s fifth in the country,” Self said. “We got beat at home by a team that could have beaten anybody in the country Saturday. Our league is that good. It’s going to be a grind. Our team isn’t good enough that we can be disappointed when teams of equal talent play better than us. We don’t have quite as much margin for error as teams in the past. And the teams in the league have gotten better, so that makes it tough.”

One factor that was quite clear in Monday’s win over the Jayhawks was that Baylor had a deeper bench. Baylor’s Langston Love, Josh Ojianwuna and Caleb Lohner combined for 13 points and eight rebounds while Kansas’ bench finished with two points and six rebounds.

Love made the difference in the game when he came off the bench to score 11 critical second-half points while also making some big defensive plays. After redshirting last year following an ACL injury in preseason camp, Love has become a powerful weapon as a strong, physical 6-5 guard who scored in double figures for the eighth time this season.

“Everyone knows he's a really hard worker,” Drew said. “He's in his second year of college, but he tore the ACL and rehabbed, recovered (and) didn't get cleared for contact until September, October. So he's behind all the freshmen coming in because he didn't even have the summer. I knew this semester, he would have some good basketball in him and he’ll just get better from here.”

As a freshman, Ojianwuna has taken on the role that Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had the last two years before a major knee injury sidelined him. Ojianwuna has given the Bears great energy off the bench, and is a defensive and rebounding force who is averaging 4.3 boards in 15.6 minutes per game.

Though Tchamwa Tchatchoua has made significant progress and has practiced some and dunked during warmups before the Kansas game, Drew hasn’t indicated when he’ll return. However, Tchamwa Tchatchoua has served as a mentor for Ojianwuna.

“It helps me a lot,” Ojianwuna said. “Not only during the games, but even in practice, I’ll be sitting close to him so he can tell me where to go, what I have to do. I have to stay close to the bigs like Flo (Thamba) and Jon to catch some information and know what to do.”

After an 0-3 Big 12 start, the Bears won their fifth straight game to improve to 15-5 overall. They’ve played much better defense during the current winning streak as they’ve allowed 67.8 points per game after allowing 87.3 points in the first three Big 12 games.

While Baylor’s big guns haven’t been on every night, the Bears have enough offensive firepower that they can still win when somebody’s off target.

Freshman sensation Keyonte George enjoyed his two best games of the season as he scored a career-high 32 points in an 83-78 win over West Virginia in Morgantown to start the winning streak followed by a 27-point performance in an 81-74 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Leading the Bears with a 16.9 scoring average, George has become a marked man for opposing defenses. In Baylor’s last two games against Oklahoma State and Kansas, George has gone a combined 5-for-23 from the field and scored 19 points.

But the Bears have kept rolling as Flagler has averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 assists while LJ Cryer has averaged 15 points during the winning streak. Thamba has been a steady rebounding and defensive force and has made remarkable improvement at the free throw line by hitting 15 of his last 17.

Just as important, forward Jalen Bridges has averaged 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while playing outstanding defense. His board work has helped the Bears become the best rebounding team in the Big 12 with a plus-5.2 margin.

“That’s huge for us,” Cryer said. “He’s a big piece for this team, and in order for us to go far he has to be playing his best basketball as well as us. He plays hard whether he’s making shots or not. Now he’s making shots and doing the little things still.”

With Baylor fans dressed for the white-out and packing the stands, Monday’s atmosphere at the Ferrell Center was the best of the season. But Self downplayed the significance of the big home crowd, instead pointing to Baylor’s talent on the floor.

“To be real candid with you, the best home courts have the best players playing on it, and Baylor’s had really good players,” Self said. “It’s not anything other than that. We’ve had a pretty good record at home ourselves because we’ve had really good players playing there. The atmosphere obviously helps too, but they’ve got really good guys.”