Baylor O-line coach Wickline licking wounds after getting hit

Any progress Baylor has tried to make in its offensive line in 2020 has been complicated by a variety of injuries. But the Bears never expected their O-line coach to be a casualty, too.
Baylor’s Joe Wickline suffered ankle and hand injuries in the Bears’ 32-31 win over Kansas State last Saturday after apparently being struck by a player on a play near the sideline.
It’s not that uncommon for BU’s training staff to have to deal with cleaning up blood during a game. It is a bit unusual, though, for a coach to be the source of the bleeding.
“Matt Kuehl is our trainer. Matt comes to me and he goes, ‘Dave, Wick is out. We’re going to have to take him and get him stitched up,’” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I kind of nodded my head, and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking about? Who is this?’ And I turned to him and said, ‘Who?’ He goes, ‘Wick. Coach Wickline.’ So, Wick went in and got stitched up and then came back out. He had a tourniquet on his leg with a towel prior to that.”
Aranda said that early in the first half he approached the offensive line to offer some words of encouragement after a rough start to the game. As he made it over to the bench, he saw a puddle of blood lying on the ground.
“I think it was some form of block coming from the side that he didn’t see, and someone’s cleat, it was a whiplash deal there. He was all cut up,” Aranda said. “I remember going to the O-line, this was early in the first half where we weren’t very productive, I’m over there and I just see blood everywhere. There’s a towel of blood, there’s another towel of blood. So, it kind of illustrated the situation a little bit when you walk over there.”
Wickline is a veteran of 37 years of college coaching, and is well-liked by his coaching colleagues at Baylor. This is his second stint with the Bears, as he also coached in Waco in 1997 and ’98, and he has made additional stops at Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia.
But in all those years, he’d likely never required stitches while simply standing on the sideline in a coaching posture.
“He’s embarrassed by it, so I’m glad we’re talking about it right now,” said Aranda, chuckling. “I wasn’t anticipating the need for him to get stitched up. Wickline right now has stitches in his leg and his hand is taped up, because he was bleeding from his hand as well. So, all of that is unique.”
