Baylor O-line coach Wickline licking wounds after getting hit

Any progress Baylor has tried to make in its offensive line in 2020 has been complicated by a variety of injuries. But the Bears never expected their O-line coach to be a casualty, too.

Baylor’s Joe Wickline suffered ankle and hand injuries in the Bears’ 32-31 win over Kansas State last Saturday after apparently being struck by a player on a play near the sideline.

It’s not that uncommon for BU’s training staff to have to deal with cleaning up blood during a game. It is a bit unusual, though, for a coach to be the source of the bleeding.

“Matt Kuehl is our trainer. Matt comes to me and he goes, ‘Dave, Wick is out. We’re going to have to take him and get him stitched up,’” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I kind of nodded my head, and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking about? Who is this?’ And I turned to him and said, ‘Who?’ He goes, ‘Wick. Coach Wickline.’ So, Wick went in and got stitched up and then came back out. He had a tourniquet on his leg with a towel prior to that.”

Aranda said that early in the first half he approached the offensive line to offer some words of encouragement after a rough start to the game. As he made it over to the bench, he saw a puddle of blood lying on the ground.