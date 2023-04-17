Among the many facets of his job, there’s nothing Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos loves more than teaching.

Mateos has been doing a lot of that this spring on the field and in the film room.

Since senior Gavin Byers is the Bears’ lone returning starter up front, there’s a lot of younger players and transfers battling for starting spots. It’s much different than last season when Baylor’s offensive line was loaded with veterans like Connor Galvin, Jacob Gall, Grant Miller and Khalil Keith.

“Yeah, it’s different, it’s a new challenge,” Mateos said. “I like it because it forces you to go to the roots of your teaching, go to the base level and really just kind of rebuild it from the ground up. And that’s a fun thing as a coach. You’ve got guys that are either hungry or soaking it up.”

Though Baylor’s offensive line was filled with fifth and sixth-year players, it didn’t perform with the same consistency in last year’s 6-7 season that it did during the 2021 Big 12 championship season.

For the Bears to get back to playing at a high level, veterans like Byers and BYU transfers Clark and Campbell Barrington will have to step into leadership roles.

“Absolutely, we’re always going to need leadership positions,” Byers said. “But I feel like having a lot of young guys that have been through this too, they don’t really need a lot of people telling them what to do. We mesh really well together, so there’s not a lot of that.”

Byers has switched from right tackle to right guard where he is battling third-year sophomore Tate Williams.

“I like playing with my hand in the dirt,” Byers said. “I feel like I can come off the ball a lot faster and get to people better. I’ve enjoyed it and I feel like I can be successful at it.”

After playing two seasons at BYU, Campbell Barrington announced he was transferring to Baylor last December. A freshman All-American in 2021, Barrington’s 2022 season was limited to nine games due to a broken thumb.

A week after Campbell committed to Baylor, Clark Barrington announced that he was joining his little brother. As a fifth-year senior, Clark is a major addition to Baylor’s offensive line since he had started 37 straight games at BYU.

Clark played under both Mateos and Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at BYU, so familiarity with the coaches was a factor.

“That played a role,” Clark said. “I knew how I would be coached if I came here, so that was a big thing for me, just receiving that great coaching every day and learning and improving and getting better.”

Clark has mostly played center during spring drills after playing both guard spots at BYU.

“It’s an easier transition than going from tackle to center,” Clark said. “I’m really the new guy in the room which is weird. I’m here to do whatever the coaches ask me to do, and I’m here to prove it.”

Meanwhile, Campbell Barrington appears to be the leading candidate to start at left tackle where he'll replace Galvin, who made all-Big 12 the last two years and was the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year in 2021.

Both of the Barrington brothers bring considerable size up front since Clark is listed at 6-6, 305 pounds and Campbell is listed at 6-6, 295.

“Campbell is a little quieter, Clark speaks out more,” Williams said. “They don’t really knock heads like you’d think brothers on a football team. I think they get along good and everybody in the room seems to love them. We’ve brought them in as one of our own.”

Clark got a head start on learning Baylor’s roster since BYU played the Bears in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons in nonconference games. Though BYU is joining the Big 12 this fall, the Cougars aren’t on Baylor’s schedule.

“It was cool because I had played Baylor two years in a row, so I knew the whole D-line because I had studied them and played against them,” Clark said. “It was cool to be able to connect with those guys and be able to continue to make friends with other guys as well.”

Redshirt freshman George Maile, another player with Utah connections, looks like the frontrunner at left guard. Maile played in just one game for the Bears last season after signing out of Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah.

Junior Elijah Ellis is battling redshirt freshmen Kaden Sieracki and Alvin Ebosele at right tackle. Though many of Baylor’s offensive linemen are green at the college level, they’re athletically gifted with loads of potential.

“You look at our young players, they’re freaky,” Mateos said. “There are a lot of guys right now that have four years of eligibility that are going to make a lot of money playing football on Sundays. They’re coming along great. I’ve been super impressed with them and they’ve all taken huge steps.”