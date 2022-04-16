Baylor offensive line providing veteran leadership

After winning the Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl, Baylor was looking at the possibility of replacing almost its entire starting offensive line.

But great news kept coming. And coming. And coming.

Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin decided to return for his fifth year at left tackle instead of testing the NFL waters.

Center Jacob Gall, guard Grant Miller and tackle Khalil Keith all announced they were returning for their sixth seasons of college football after they’ve redshirted and 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Instead of going into rebuilding mode, Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos shifted into re-strengthening mode.

“I’m excited that they’re back, and I love them,” Mateos said. “They’re part of my family. I love having all of our players back. It’s an exciting time for our younger guys who are working hard and maybe didn’t get the amount of snaps they wanted a year ago. They’re fighting and grinding for a starting spot.”

The only two key players Baylor lost from last year’s offensive line was starting guard Xavier Newman-Johnson and backup Johncarlo Valentin.

There wasn’t a better offensive line in the Big 12 than Baylor’s last year. The Bears led the Big 12 with 219.3 yards rushing per game while averaging 5.4 yards per carry as Abram Smith set a school record with 1,601 yards rushing.

Pass protection was tremendous as the Bears allowed only 18 sacks in 14 games. Those are numbers the Baylor offensive line take a lot of pride in.

“That’s definitely important to us,” Gall said. “Obviously, that’s our main job, protecting our guys, making sure they get yards and make sure they’re staying upright. We take great pride in keeping our guys safe and keeping them secure.”

After the offense struggled in Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s 2020 debut season, the line was a question mark heading into last season. But everything changed after Jeff Grimes took over as offensive coordinator and Mateos joined him from BYU as Baylor’s offensive line coach.

Now with so many veterans returning, the linemen know they have to be leaders in 2022.

“We’re probably the oldest position group, starting position-wise,” Gall said. “And I think that just carries a lot of weight with a lot of guys, just being older. Being in college football for so long, I think they look to us in general. But I think just our play and how we work and things like that are another big thing of why other players look to us.”

As good as the offensive line was last season, Mateos expects his crew to be better even this year. Since they know the offense so well, now it’s a matter of playing more physical football and imposing their will on defenses.

Mateos has seen how Baylor strength coach Vic Viloria’s program has paid off since he joined Aranda’s staff in January 2021.

“I feel that we’re stronger this year,” Mateos said. “I feel like we’re thicker. I’d say this spring we’re playing more physical than we did all of last season. I think it’s part confidence, part familiarity with the system. I think it’s part Vic throwing 10 pounds on their neck.”

Of course, Galvin’s return at left tackle is a key after starting 37 games over the last four years. Mateos expects the 6-7, 310-pound Galvin to be an even bigger force this season.

“He’s a great player and we’re happy he plays for us,” Mateos said. “He made a big jump because he became a real team guy, a real unit guy. He’s got to make some big strides if he wants to repeat. There are a lot of great linemen in this league and on our team. He’s going to compete against guys in our own room for that if he wants to win that again.”

After playing three seasons at Vanderbilt, Miller started at right guard last season while Buffalo transfer Gall stepped in at center. They’re both excited about the possibility of improving on last year’s performance as a unit.

“To know that I could come back and pretty much play with the same guys and the same group that had a lot of success, to come back and try to push the envelope and go even further, to take this thing to new heights, it was definitely something that interested me,” Miller said.

After the success of last season and spending so much time together, the trust factor among the offensive linemen is off the charts.

“That’s one of the things that I’ve started to notice in the spring is that guys are just trusting each other more and there’s a little bit more chemistry,” Gall said. “And we kind of know what each other are thinking a lot more than we did before. I needed another year to get better. There were still some things that I wasn’t satisfied with what I did, and I think there’s tons of room for growth for me.”

The offensive linemen are expanding their versatility by playing multiple positions up front during the spring. Juniors Gavin Byers and Elijah Ellis and fifth-year seniors Mose Jeffery and Jackson Kimble will also be factors on the line as the Bears develop depth.

They’re experienced, confident and enjoy playing together. They saw the impact of that powerful combination last season, and are ready to put it on display again.

“Previously in the past we were really struggling, so it was nice to finally to be in a position where guys were like it’s our offensive line," Galvin said. "To have that respect from them and the teams we play, it’s a really good feeling. We’ve seen it pay off and now we’re starting from ground zero and re-putting all that work in, the hours and film study and all that.”

