Baylor offensive preview: QB settled but most skill positions up for grabs

As Baylor’s 2021 preseason camp unfolded, the biggest story became the quarterback battle between Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno and Blake Shapen.

Three weeks into camp, Bohanon eventually won the job.

When the Bears’ 2022 camp opens Friday, there will be no suspense after Dave Aranda named Shapen the starter following spring drills.

Bohanon transferred to USF in May while Zeno is expected to be UAB’s starting quarterback this fall after announcing his decision to leave Baylor last fall.

Aranda was universally applauded for making his decision in the spring, giving fifth-year senior Bohanon a chance to transfer.

“I just think looking at Gerry and his predicament and wanting the best for him, it was the fair thing to do was to make that move early,” Aranda said. “I think in this one we had to look at who could be the better player for us and not really incorporate the person, which is just kind of the opposite of what I usually do. So it just became a very difficult thing.”

Bohanon emerged as a great leader for the Bears last season, playing a pivotal role in building their 12-2 record and first Big 12 championship season since 2014.

But it became apparent during spring drills that Shapen was the more accurate passer, something he proved in Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game when he hit his first 17 passes while throwing three touchdowns to earn MVP honors.

Shapen also proved his toughness and leadership as he played with a shoulder injury late in the game, an injury that kept him out of Baylor’s 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“Blake has shown his confidence and leadership abilities this summer since the QB1 job was named,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “And I'm just really, really proud of the way that he has brought that confidence and tried to kind of spread that to other people and spread that to the guys around him.”

Entering his third season on Baylor’s roster, Shapen’s continued development will be important as will the progress of redshirt freshman Kyron Drones as a backup. The Baylor quarterbacks will be working with running backs and wide receivers battling for starting positions following the departures of many key veterans.

The entire offense will benefit from a veteran line that features four players who returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility, including Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin, preseason all-Big 12 center Jacob Gall, guard Grant Miller and tackle Khalil Keith.

“We’re probably the oldest position group, starting position-wise,” Gall said. “And I think that just carries a lot of weight with a lot of guys, just being older. Being in college football for so long, I think they look to us in general. But I think just our play and how we work and things like that are another big thing of why other players look to us.”

There wasn’t a better offensive line in the Big 12 last year. The Bears led the Big 12 with 219.3 yards rushing per game while averaging 5.4 yards per carry as Abram Smith set a school record with 1,601 yards rushing.

Pass protection was tremendous as the Bears allowed only 18 sacks in 14 games. Those are numbers the Baylor offensive line take a lot of pride in.

“That’s definitely important to us,” Gall said. “Obviously, that’s our main job, protecting our guys, making sure they get yards and making sure they’re staying upright. We take great pride in keeping our guys safe and keeping them secure.”

The biggest questions surrounding Baylor’s offense are who will emerge as the go-to running backs and receivers.

Aranda hopes a dynamic duo can emerge like last season when Trestan Ebner’s versatility as a running back and receiver complemented Smith’s power and speed.

At 6-1 and 211 pounds, junior Taye McWilliams appears to be Baylor’s top candidate as a power back while the Bears hope electric Craig “Sqwirl” Williams can stay healthy enough to fill a role similar to the one Ebner played.

McWilliams wants to become a leader like Smith and Ebner, and believes he benefited from watching how they carried themselves and produced big plays.

“It was really helpful because I was able to sit back and watch and take in how a pro really does it,” McWilliams said. “They were upperclassmen, so they took me in as their little brother. Of course, I’m going to look up to them. They did a good job teaching me the basics and just keeping my head on straight.”

Baylor’s wide receivers room will also have a much different look as Tyquan Thornton was a second-round pick by the New England Patriots, Drew Estrada signed a free agent contract with the Houston Texans, and senior RJ Sneed transferred to Colorado for his fifth season of eligibility.

First-year wide receivers coach Dallas Baker will count on sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes, junior Jaylen Ellis, redshirt freshman Javon Gipson and sophomore Monaray Baldwin for production. Baldwin provided one of the biggest plays in the Sugar Bowl with his 48-yard touchdown run on a reverse.

Former walk-on redshirt freshman receiver Josh Cameron was so impressive in the spring that he was awarded a scholarship.

“Coming off last year, my main role was just trying to make the travel roster,” Cameron said. “So that really entailed getting on special teams units and stuff like that and just sitting behind guys like Tyquan and RJ. But now is the time where I can solidify myself and try to really make an impact more on the offensive side rather than just doing special teams stuff.”

Preseason all-Big 12 senior tight end Ben Sims leads a deep room that also includes junior Drake Dabney and sophomore Gavin Yates.

Though they might be flying under the radar, Sims is certain that Baylor’s young running backs and receivers will emerge.

“We’re a team that’s led by our O-line and D-line,” Sims said. “But we also have a young running back room and a young wide receivers room, and it’s been really cool to see those guys mature and grow and become the players they’re going to be.”