Baylor officials geared for new NIL era

College athletics is entering a whole new era with the NCAA allowing players to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Compliance officials at Baylor and universities across the country agree they all have a big job in front of them.
Though they can’t negotiate endorsement deals for athletes, compliance officials need to educate them on what is permissible under state, university and NCAA policies.
Since Texas is among the states that have adopted laws regulating how college athletes can profit from the NIL (name, image and likeness), Baylor is utilizing state law as its guidepost.
“If you are in a state with an adopted (NIL) state law, the NCAA has said you’re obligated to that state law,” said Baylor athletics compliance director Chad Jackson. “If you’re a state that does not have a state law, you’re permitted to adopt your own institutional protocol on this subject.”
One of Texas’ major NIL laws states that student-athletes can’t use a university’s name in endorsing products. Baylor athletes can talk about their experiences at the school, they can’t wear apparel with the university’s name.
“Inside the Texas state law, it does have language that would prohibit a student-athlete from utilizing institutional marks or institutional intellectual property or institutional physical property,” Jackson said. “That is a stipulation in the Texas state law that would be prohibitive in utilizing those things for a student-athlete pursuing a name, image and likeness deal. But it’s absolutely permissible for a Baylor student-athlete to refer to themselves as a Baylor student-athlete.”
Universities may also enact their own rules that would disallow student-athletes from pursuing deals that would conflict with the school’s image and values. However, state and university policies often align.
“From a Baylor standpoint and from Texas law standpoint, there’s a morality clause that references prohibition of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, things of that nature,” Jackson said. “It’s a pretty comprehensive list codified in the state law.”
Baylor compliance officials ask student-athletes to reveal potential endorsement opportunities to them so they will be in accordance with state and university policy.
“Texas state law stipulates that student-athletes must disclose a possible NIL deal prior to taking part in the NIL activity,” Jackson said. “If there are conflicts with institutional policies, one of the laws states the NIL deal not conflict with the institution’s honor code. There is an approval process.”
Since Nike sponsors Baylor athletics, a student-athlete attempting to promote another athletic brand could be a potential issue.
“In the Texas state law, it stipulates if there are conflicts of institutional policy or institutional contracts, then we as an institution could disallow such an NIL deal,” Jackson said. “Everyone knows we’re a Nike school. With the Nike contract, our student-athletes and staff are obligated to utilize Nike gear, apparel, equipment for official team activities, practice and competition.”
When the NIL ruling went into effect for NCAA athletes on Thursday, Jackson and his compliance team at Baylor fielded numerous inquiries from athletes on potential profitable opportunities.
Baylor basketball player Matt Mayer is believed to be the first Baylor athlete to take advantage of the NIL ruling with his upcoming appearance at Waco’s Visiting Angels caregivers on Monday at 12:45 p.m. for an autograph and photo session.
“We’ve had several student-athletes from varying sports (inquire about NIL opportunities), and I can unequivocally say this won’t be predicated on a particular sport you are participating in,” Jackson said. “This is going to cover all of our sports, and a wide range of opportunities that have been afforded our student-athletes with this deregulation. We think many will take advantage of the opportunity. I think there will be many who will decide it’s not for me.”
Jackson said compliance officials from universities across Texas are communicating with each other on how to deal with the burgeoning NIL era to make sure their policies align with those across the state.
“We think we’ve had decent command of the state law,” Jackson said. “We don’t pretend to have exact command of it. We’re working with our general counsel office. The compliance brethren of the state of Texas are all well-coordinated and collegial with one another. We’re all leaning on one another to make sure we’re being consistent in application and understanding of the Texas state law.”
For the past year, Baylor has been preparing for the NIL ruling to go into effect.
Under Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades’ leadership, the athletic department put together a group to deal with NIL issues that includes Jackson guiding compliance, Marcus Sedberry overseeing the student-athlete center for excellence, and Jovan Overshown dealing with branding and multi-media rights.
“The reality is there’s a generational shift that’s occurred that we have to respond to,” Overshown said. “But we don’t want to do that in a way that we lose sight of the beauty of the collegiate model. This is a new challenge, and I feel Baylor within our moral code, our vision, and our mission, we are really well-positioned to allow us to make the next step and do it in a way that really honors the values of this institution.”
Of course, a lot of issues still need to be worked out at universities across the country to establish uniformity with NIL policies.
States like Texas, California, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and New Mexico have already adopted NIL laws, but other states haven’t.
Potential profitable opportunities could also influence recruiting. It won’t be surprising to see highly-recruited players choose a school where they can make the most money off their name and image. Universities with huge fan bases like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and Ohio State could benefit the most.
“The recruit aspect is probably going to be the greatest learning curve for all of us in this new era,” Jackson said. “The law does explicitly say that the NIL may not be used to induce recruits. The law actually takes one step further in that Texas residences or businesses may not do NIL deals with perspective student-athletes meaning recruits.”