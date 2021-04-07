Baylor-Oklahoma softball postponed

Due to ongoing COVID-19 issues, the Baylor softball team's upcoming three-game series against No. 1 Oklahoma Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium has been postponed.
Baylor's Tuesday doubleheader against Abilene Christian was also postponed due to COVID-19.
The Lady Bears (21-8) dropped a three-game series against BYU in Provo, Utah, April 1-2. The Sooners are 28-0. The Big 12 will attempt to rescheduled the Baylor-Oklahoma series at a later date.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
