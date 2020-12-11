 Skip to main content
Baylor-Oklahoma State game switched to 2:30
The Baylor-Oklahoma State regular season finale at McLane Stadium has been switched to 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon after it was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Bears (2-6) are still planning to play despite shutting down the football facility Thursday due to COVID-19 issues.

The Texas-Kansas game in Lawrence that was set for 3 p.m. on ESPN 2 was canceled due to COVID-19. The Oklahoma-West Virginia game in Morgantown at 11 a.m. on ABC was also canceled.

