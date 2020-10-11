Baylor-Oklahoma State postponed until Dec. 12

Baylor’s football game against No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed until Dec. 12 at McLane Stadium due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Bears program.
The game had been scheduled for Oct. 17 at McLane Stadium. But Baylor suspended football operations last Thursday, and announced Sunday night that practice has been suspended through Oct. 17.
“We are disappointed to postpone another game,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “However the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through Oct. 17. Secondly, this has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.”
Under Big 12 COVID-19 rules, each team must have 53 available players with at least seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.
This marks Baylor’s fourth postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 issues.
The Bears were originally scheduled to play Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, but that game was canceled after the SEC announced that it was moving to a conference-only schedule.
Baylor’s Sept. 12 game at McLane Stadium was canceled after Louisiana Tech reportedly had 38 players test positive for COVID-19.
Baylor hurriedly scheduled a game against Houston at McLane Stadium on Sept. 19, but it was postponed indefinitely after the Bears fell below the Big 12 minimum in a position group due to COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing.
Baylor's next game is scheduled for Oct. 24 against Texas in Austin.
Baylor is 1-1 this season following a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown. Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s only unbeaten team following a 47-7 win over Kansas on Oct. 3.
Kickoff time and television coverage for the rescheduled game will be released when available.
“Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible,” Rhoades said.
The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game remains tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.
“In situations like this, it is best to do all that you can to break the chain of transmission to help mitigate the length of time for ongoing spread of the virus,” said Dr. Christopher J. Hostler, co-founder and co-owner of Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS).
ICS serves as a consultant to the Big 12 in matters related to COVID-19.
Baylor's updated 2020 football schedule
Sept. 26 — Baylor 47, Kansas 14
Oct. 3 — West Virginia 27, Baylor 21, 2OT
Oct. 24 — Baylor at Texas
Oct. 31 — Baylor vs. TCU
Nov. 7 — Baylor at Iowa State
Nov. 14 — Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Dec. 12 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Houston
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Ole Miss, at NRG Stadium in Houston
