Baylor outside linebacker Garmon Randolph has been reinstated on the football team after serving a suspension for driving while intoxicated in early April.

Randolph was suspended for the final three weeks of spring practices following his DWI arrest at 3 a.m. on April 2.

The affidavit says Randolph’s vehicle ran a stop sign on South 16th Street and turned left onto La Salle, pulling in front of a police car and causing the cruiser to hit the brakes to avoid a collision.

Randolph told officers he was coming from a “kick back” that he attended after leaving a bar, where he told officers he drank two shots of tequila. The affidavit says officers performed field sobriety tests on Randolph and observed several signs that indicated he was intoxicated.

The affidavit says a blood specimen was collected at McLennan County Jail, and Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the results indicate Randolph’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Garmon is expected to be one of Baylor's top defensive players in 2023. He started 11 of Baylor’s 13 games last year, making 43 tackles and tying for the team lead with 4.5 sacks.