Baylor-Ole Miss football opener canceled as Big 12 considers pandemic schedule

Baylor’s season opening football game against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston has been canceled after SEC presidents agreed Thursday to play a 10-game conference-only schedule due to coronavirus concerns.
The Power 5 conference matchup would have been the top nonconference game on Baylor’s schedule. The Bears are currently scheduled to play two nonconference games at McLane Stadium, including Incarnate Word on Sept. 19 and Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.
“We are aware of the SEC’s decision to play a conference-only schedule,” said a Baylor athletics spokesman. “We will continue to evaluate all potential scheduling options in coordination with the Big 12.”
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades had no further comment Thursday night.
A meeting of the Big 12 board of directors is expected to be held Monday to decide on scheduling possibilities for the 10 conference teams. SEC teams will start playing Sept. 26.
The Big 12 will be the last of the Power 5 conferences to make a decision on altering its schedule due to the pandemic.
On July 9, the Big Ten announced it will play a conference-only schedule while the Pac-12 announced it will play a conference-only schedule on July 10. Specific dates for games are expected to be announced soon.
The ACC announced Wednesday that its football season will begin during the week of Sept. 7, originally scheduled as Week 2. ACC teams and partial league member Notre Dame will play 11 games, including 10 ACC games and one nonconference game against an opponent that resides in the home state of league members.
The Big 12 football virtual media day that was upcoming on Monday has been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the season. It hasn’t yet been determined whether the media day will be rescheduled. The Big 12 had originally planned to hold media days July 20-21.
“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the ongoing consideration of scheduling models by our board of directors, this is the best course of action at this time.“
Baylor football 2020 schedule
Sept. 12 — Kansas — TBA
Sept. 19 — Incarnate Word — TBA
Sept. 26 — Louisiana Tech — TBA
Oct. 3 — at Oklahoma — TBA
Oct. 15 (Thu.) — at Texas Tech — TBA
Oct. 24 — TCU (homecoming) — TBA
Oct. 31 — at Texas — TBA
Nov. 7 — Oklahoma State — TBA
Nov. 14 — at Iowa State — TBA
Nov. 21 — at West Virginia — TBA
Nov. 28 — Kansas State — TBA
