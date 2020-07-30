Baylor-Ole Miss football opener canceled as Big 12 considers pandemic schedule

The ACC announced Wednesday that its football season will begin during the week of Sept. 7, originally scheduled as Week 2. ACC teams and partial league member Notre Dame will play 11 games, including 10 ACC games and one nonconference game against an opponent that resides in the home state of league members.

The Big 12 football virtual media day that was upcoming on Monday has been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the season. It hasn’t yet been determined whether the media day will be rescheduled. The Big 12 had originally planned to hold media days July 20-21.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the ongoing consideration of scheduling models by our board of directors, this is the best course of action at this time.“