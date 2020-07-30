You are the owner of this article.
Baylor-Ole Miss football opener canceled
Baylor's season opening football game against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston has been canceled after SEC presidents decided Thursday to play a 10-game conference-only schedule.

The Big 12 football media day that was scheduled for Monday has also been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the season.

The Big 12 board of directors is expected to meet Monday night to decide on scheduling possibilities for the 10 conference teams.

It hasn't yet been determined whether the virtual media day will be rescheduled. The Big 12 had originally planned to hold media days July 20-21.

"There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time.“

