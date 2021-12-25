Baylor, Ole Miss modify Sugar Bowl preparations

The Baylor and Ole Miss football teams have modified preparations for the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 precautions.

Both teams are now scheduled to fly into New Orleans on Wednesday. Ole Miss was originally scheduled to arrive Sunday and Baylor on Monday.

All pregame press conferences will be held virtually instead of in-person. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will hold press conferences Monday and Friday.

Tuesday's interviews will include Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes along with either Ole Miss co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin or Chris Partridge. Selected players will also be available.

Thursday's press conferences will include Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, along with selected players.

The Bears are 11-2 following their 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game while Ole Miss is 10-2.

The Bears are returning to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons after dropping a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the 2020 game. Mississippi last played in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016, when they romped to a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State.