Baylor opener against La. Tech set for 11 a.m. kickoff

The Baylor football team will kick off at 11 a.m. in its Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium in a game that will be televised by Fox.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Baylor’s 45,000-seat stadium will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Social distancing and wearing face masks will be required.

The game will be Baylor’s only nonconference matchup before hosting Kansas in the Big 12 opener on Sept. 26. The kickoff time and TV network haven’t yet been decided.

The Sept. 11 TCU-SMU game in Fort Worth will kick off the Big 12’s opening weekend at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Nine Big 12 games will follow on Sept. 12 as Iowa State hosts Louisiana on ESPN and West Virginia hosts Eastern Kentucky on FS1. Both games start at 11 a.m.

Kansas State will host Arkansas State at 2:30 p.m. on FS1, Oklahoma will host Missouri State at 6 p.m. on pay per view, and Oklahoma State will host Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPNU.

Texas will host UTEP at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network, Texas Tech will host Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus, and Kansas will host Coastal Carolina at 9 p.m. on FS1.