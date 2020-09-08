Baylor opener vs. Louisiana Tech postponed

Baylor’s first game under first-year coach Dave Aranda is scheduled to be its Big 12 opener against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium.

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to open the season this weekend at Baylor,” McClelland said. “However, with the number of recent positive COVID-19 results and contact tracing, it is simply not possible. We would be putting our student-athletes at risk.”

McClelland felt the protocols were in place for Louisiana Tech to play the Bears since the program had just one positive case before the hurricane forced many of the players to find places to stay, apparently with greater exposure to the coronavirus.

“It is obvious that the impact of Hurricane Laura in our community a few weeks ago really sparked our significant increase in numbers,” McClelland said. “With 95 percent of our city losing power for days – even up to a week in many areas – our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them.

“So many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control, and I think the numbers prove that it took its toll.”