Baylor opens Big 12 men's basketball schedule at Iowa State

Coming off last year’s Big 12 co-championship, the Baylor men’s basketball team will open its 18-game conference schedule against Iowa State on Dec. 31 in Ames at a time to be determined.

The Big 12 released the entire conference schedule on Friday. Baylor had previously released the nonconference portion of its schedule.

The Bears will play their Big 12 home opener against TCU on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., followed by a home game against Kansas State on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m., at West Virginia on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., home against Oklahoma State on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m., at Texas Tech on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., at Oklahoma on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m., home against Kansas on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., and at Texas on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.

Baylor’s schedule will continue with home dates against Texas Tech on Feb. 4 at noon and Feb. 8 against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. After a road game against TCU on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., Baylor will return home to face West Virginia on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. before traveling to Kansas on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and Kansas State on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

The rest of Baylor's Big 12 regular season schedule includes a home date against Texas on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., at Oklahoma State on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m., and home against Iowa State on March 4 at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. The Big 12 tournament will be played March 8-11 in Kansas City.