Baylor opens tennis season at TCU Invite

The Baylor women’s tennis team will launch its fall schedule when it opens the TCU Invitational on Friday in Fort Worth

The Bears last played on March 10 versus Central Florida before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring campaign. Since the cancellation, the NCAA allowed spring-sport student-athletes to retain their eligibility, allowing the Bears to welcome back their entire 2020 roster along with three freshmen.

“The student-athletes are over the moon that they’re having an opportunity to compete again as a team,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “There’s nothing like competing with the Baylor uniform and with your teammates and getting that feel for competing as a team.”

Most of the Baylor team will be in action Friday through Sunday at the TCU Invitational, which features four Big 12 schools, two from the SEC and North Texas.

Scrivano said it will have the feel of a team event as Baylor will face off against SEC opponents. But the results will be tabulated in a round-robin, individual format.

It’s a chance for the Bears to learn more about their lineup.