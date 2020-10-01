Baylor opens tennis season at TCU Invite

The Baylor women’s tennis team will launch its fall schedule when it opens the TCU Invitational on Friday in Fort Worth
The Bears last played on March 10 versus Central Florida before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring campaign. Since the cancellation, the NCAA allowed spring-sport student-athletes to retain their eligibility, allowing the Bears to welcome back their entire 2020 roster along with three freshmen.
“The student-athletes are over the moon that they’re having an opportunity to compete again as a team,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “There’s nothing like competing with the Baylor uniform and with your teammates and getting that feel for competing as a team.”
Most of the Baylor team will be in action Friday through Sunday at the TCU Invitational, which features four Big 12 schools, two from the SEC and North Texas.
Scrivano said it will have the feel of a team event as Baylor will face off against SEC opponents. But the results will be tabulated in a round-robin, individual format.
It’s a chance for the Bears to learn more about their lineup.
“I want our players to play in those top spots, but also to get some experience lower as well because there’s pressure there too,” Scrivano said. “We’ve got to get all kinds of experiences this weekend and that’s part of our goal too.”
Baylor announced its fall tennis slate earlier this week as the two-semester sport sprang back to life following the sports shutdown of the spring.
Moving forward, Baylor will play host to the Longhorns in a two-day event Oct. 23-24 entitled the H-E-B Baylor vs. Texas Shootout. The following weekend, Baylor will head to College Station for the Texas A&M Aggie Halloween Classic, and the fall season will wrap Nov. 6-8 at the Big 12 Individual Championships in Stillwater, Okla.
