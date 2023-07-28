The first time Madison Bartley stepped on the court at Baylor, she was admittedly a little overwhelmed.

On one hand, Bartley learned very quickly she had to be much more physical against the rough-and-tumble Big 12 than she did in her three years with Belmont in the Missouri Valley Conference.

On the other hand, it was inspiring for her to see a total team commitment to winning championships.

“Every single day, they’re going to push you,” she said. “They don’t care how hard they push you, they might push you on the ground, but you know it’s going to make you better. They are hungry to win and hungry to get better.”

Bartley is one of four transfers — Jada Walker from Kentucky, Yaya Felder from Ohio and Denae Fritz from Iowa State —joining the Bears ahead of head coach Nicki Collen’s third year in charge.

Letycia Vasconcelos, a 6-foot-7 post player and the No. 36 recruit in the country according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings, is the only true freshman joining the fold this season.

The new additions add even more depth to a Baylor team looking to regain its spot atop the Big 12 standings after losing it last year for the first time in 12 years.

“We have the ability to be significantly better offensively,” Collen said. “We lost a little defense in what Caitlin (Bickle) and Ja’Mee (Asberry) brought. We’re going to have to be a little creative that way. But I think offensively, we’ll be a lot of fun to watch.”

Bartley is no stranger to offense.

She was a two-time first-team all-conference player at Belmont, averaging more than 10 points per game in her career. Last year, she averaged 14.1 points per game and made more than half her shots, helping the Bruins advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

At Baylor, she’s not going to be the main focal point every single night, freeing her up a bit and potentially allowing her to flourish even more.

“It’s nice to have people like (senior guard Sarah Andrews) being able to pass and score like she does, and have the rest of our team,” Bartley said. “When you watch practice, it’s unbelievable the amount of talent we have, and all that talent can be used every single game.”

Collen said Bartley is a true stretch five that can shoot, put pressure on the rim and get out in transition.

That athleticism would give the Bears a different type of post player from Vasconcelos, 6-foot-3 sophomore Kyla Abraham, or 6-foot fifth-year forward Dre’Una Edwards if they want a smaller lineup.

“We brought her in to be different than our other 5s,” Collen said. “When you have a post that consistently runs the rim, it’s (about) constantly learning when you’re running and where’s your defender. So her challenge now is to read the floor.”

The other three transfers, all guards, each bring a different dynamic to a deep backcourt that includes Andrews, a first-team All-Big 12 honoree, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy, who were both unanimous All-Freshman team selections last year and can play the wing if needed.

Collen expects Walker to continue to bring the intensity of defense and grow into becoming more of a ballhandler.

Fritz has been battling back from some injuries this offseason but was on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team last year after starting all but one game at Iowa State and finishing at a 33.9% clip from 3-point range.

Felder was an all-conference player at Ohio last season, averaging 22 points per game and leading the MAC in total scoring. She scored more than 30 points in a game five times last year and scored a career-high 40 points against Central Michigan.

“I have a ton of respect for the Ohio U coaches, but I think Yaya was in a situation there, especially this last year, where she didn’t have teammates at her level, so she had to take some bad shots,” Collen said. “So we’re getting her to understand that she’s surrounded by four people that are as good as her and can compliment her making the right play.”

Bartley is excited to be in Waco and is looking forward to contributing to a deep tournament run with the Bears.

“It’s such a family environment here,” Bartley said. “Everyone has the same goal, that we want to win and be in the Final Four and in a championship. Being able to come to a program like that where everyone the first week bought into what we want to do is really special.”