Baylor-OSU softball pushed back
With rain expected Friday in Stillwater, the Baylor-Oklahoma State softball series will begin Saturday with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. followed by the final game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, a doubleheader between the Lady Bears and No. 1 Oklahoma will be played April 28 at 4 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The three-game series between the two teams was postponed last weekend due to COVID-19 issues on the Baylor squad.

