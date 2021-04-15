Baylor-OSU softball pushed back

With rain expected Friday in Stillwater, the Baylor-Oklahoma State softball series will begin Saturday with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. followed by the final game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, a doubleheader between the Lady Bears and No. 1 Oklahoma will be played April 28 at 4 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.
The three-game series between the two teams was postponed last weekend due to COVID-19 issues on the Baylor squad.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.