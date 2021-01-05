Baylor, OU scoring machines ready to run

For the season, Gibson is averaging 9.9 points with a 48.9 3-point percentage as he’s hit 22 of 45 from long range.

“I saw in the last game, he played really well, he shot the ball really well,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We’ve just got to make sure we try not to let him get hot like he did against West Virginia. We’ve just got to try to slow him down in the beginning, not to let him get some open looks and some go in. That would probably hurt us in the long run.”

Leading the Sooners is senior guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and five rebounds. Senior 6-9 forward Brady Manek has shown his versatility by averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

“Brady’s biggest thing is he can score inside and out, and coach Kruger does a great job of putting him in positions to be successful in getting shots up.” Drew said. “At his size, it’s tough to defend a great 3-point shooter like him. He’s someone who’s improved at putting it down and scoring in the post.”

Guard De’Vion Harmon is averaging 11.6 points and shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range while forward Kur Kuath and guard Alondes Williams are both averaging more than seven points.