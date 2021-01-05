Baylor, OU scoring machines ready to run

Every Baylor opponent knows how difficult it is to deal with the No. 2 Bears’ array of offensive weapons.
Scott Drew is just as concerned with all the scorers Oklahoma puts on the court.
The top two offensive teams in the Big 12 will face off at the Ferrell Center when the Bears host the Sooners at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears (9-2, 2-0) rank second in the country behind Gonzaga with 92.9 points per game while Oklahoma (6-2, 2-1) is the second-highest scoring team in the Big 12 with 81.8 points per game.
“This is a team that has a lot of returning players, and the ones that are new are transfers, so they have college experience,” Drew said. “Anytime you face a team that has a hall of fame coach (Lon Kruger) and an experienced roster, you know they’re going to be good. They play a lot of guards and we play a lot of guards, which makes for a quicker tempo.”
One of those guards is former University High School Super Centex player of the year Umoja Gibson, who transferred to Oklahoma as a junior this season after averaging 14.5 points and shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range for North Texas last season.
Playing in a sixth man role, Gibson showed how dangerous he can be when he nailed 10 of 14 3-pointers and scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 75-71 win over No. 14 West Virginia last Saturday in Norman.
For the season, Gibson is averaging 9.9 points with a 48.9 3-point percentage as he’s hit 22 of 45 from long range.
“I saw in the last game, he played really well, he shot the ball really well,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We’ve just got to make sure we try not to let him get hot like he did against West Virginia. We’ve just got to try to slow him down in the beginning, not to let him get some open looks and some go in. That would probably hurt us in the long run.”
Leading the Sooners is senior guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and five rebounds. Senior 6-9 forward Brady Manek has shown his versatility by averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range.
“Brady’s biggest thing is he can score inside and out, and coach Kruger does a great job of putting him in positions to be successful in getting shots up.” Drew said. “At his size, it’s tough to defend a great 3-point shooter like him. He’s someone who’s improved at putting it down and scoring in the post.”
Guard De’Vion Harmon is averaging 11.6 points and shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range while forward Kur Kuath and guard Alondes Williams are both averaging more than seven points.
Baylor will counter with an even deeper variety of threats led by four guards: Jared Butler is averaging 16 points and shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range, MaCio Teague is averaging 15.9 points and shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range, Mitchell is averaging 12 points and shooting 50 percent beyond the arc while Adam Flagler has come off the bench to average 10.9 points and shoot 42.9 percent deep.
After missing two games due to COVID-19 protocol, Flagler has struggled in the two games since returning as he hit one of five 3-pointers against Alcorn State and Iowa State.
“Adam is still recovering from having the 10 days out,” Drew said. “Sometimes the toughest thing is when you’re a little rusty or the legs aren’t completely under you to try to do too much. I thought he really did a great job on the defensive end (against Iowa State). We’re used to him scoring more and doing more on the offensive end, but he did a great job of not trying to force things when things weren’t working for him.”
The Bears are coming off an unusually poor shooting performance in last Saturday’s 76-65 win over Iowa State in Ames. They hit just four of 19 3-pointers and struggled to get into an offensive rhythm by committing 17 turnovers.
“We didn’t get a lot of catch-and-shoot 3’s in the beginning,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t really get into the paint and find each other on the 3-point line. It was more like off-the-bounce 3’s. I think Iowa State did a really good job staying with our shooters when we got in the paint.”
However, the Bears got a lift in the paint as center Flo Thamba scored in double figures for the first time with 10 points as he hit all three field goal attempts and four of five free throws.
“Our guards made good reads and got him the ball where he can be effective,” Drew said. “He did a great job catching, finishing and running to the rim and being active, being aggressive and setting great screens. Hopefully he continues to progress and finish the passes that are thrown to him because he’s got a 7-5 wingspan, he’s a big target.”