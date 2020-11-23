Baylor out of Empire Classic

The No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team will not play in the Empire Classic after season-opening opponent Arizona State reportedly planned to withdraw due to health concerns after Bears coach Scott Drew announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Empire Classic is held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Though Drew tested positive, he said the rest of the team tested negative on Friday and Sunday and would be coached by assistant Jerome Tang during his absence. COVID-19 protocol requires a 10-day self quarantine for positive cases.

The Empire Classic was expected to be the premier event to open the college basketball season with the Bears playing the No. 18 Sun Devils on Wednesday.

No. 3 Villanova was scheduled to face Boston College on Wednesday. The winners and losers of the opening round games were to play Thursday.

Baylor is scheduled to face Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Pirates' basketball program suspended operations Nov. 9 for 14 days after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, but is scheduled to open the season against Louisville on Friday.