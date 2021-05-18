Baylor outdoor athletic events back at 100 percent capacity

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades announced Tuesday that all outdoor athletic events at the university will immediately return to full capacity, opening the way for large crowds at football games at McLane Stadium this fall.
Due to COVID-19 protocol last fall, McLane Stadium was limited to 25 percent capacity as attendance was capped at 11,500 fans.
The policy will affect the Baylor baseball team this week since it hosts Oklahoma in its final regular season series Thursday through Saturday.
Baylor’s health management team – comprised of numerous representatives throughout the university -- supported the move based on a variety of factors, including increasing vaccination numbers, overall availability of vaccines, and decreasing COVID-19 cases across Texas in recent weeks.
“We are encouraged by recent positive reports and trends relating to the COVID-19 virus and are grateful to the sacrifices of the Baylor family over the past year,” Rhoades said. “The accommodations made by fans, coaches, staff and student-athletes allowed us to make it through an unconventional season of intercollegiate competition with health and safety as a top priority. We know there is great enthusiasm from Baylor fans and the Waco community to return to sporting events, and we look forward to doing so in a responsible manner.”
Baylor hosts seven football games this fall, including Texas Southern on Sept. 11, Iowa State on Sept. 25, West Virginia on Oct. 9, BYU on Oct. 16, Texas on Oct. 30, Oklahoma on Nov. 13 and Texas Tech on Nov. 27.
In addition to full capacity at McLane Stadium, the 2021 season will see the return of fan activities such as tailgating and sailgating. Tailgate Guys is back as Baylor’s official tailgating partner, offering premium, turnkey tailgating experiences for fans.
In addition to football in the fall, the updated policy extends to soccer at Betty Lou Mays Field, equestrian at Willis Equestrian Center, cross country, softball at Getterman Stadium, and tennis at the Hurd Tennis Center.
In accordance with the university’s face covering policy for outdoor spaces, mask wearing is optional for fans attending Baylor sporting events. To continue promoting healthy habits, hand sanitizing stations will be prominently placed throughout venues.
Additional cleaning and sanitation measures will continue throughout the fall, and adjustments such as digital ticketing and cashless concessions will be maintained to help ensure the health and safety of fans.