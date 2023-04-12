It’s been seven years since he last suited up and played a football game himself, but Caleb Collins finds it hard to hang up his cleats.

Even as a coach, he still wears them.

“I don’t know if y’all saw my ‘Miked Up’ (segment) but I wore cleats the second day of practice,” said Collins, Baylor’s outside linebackers coach. “They were just hurting, man. I don’t know what it was. But the next day I wore them and I was like, ‘See, this feels (better). That just had to happen on the day I was miked up.’ Yeah, I wear cleats every day. It just helps me feel like I’m moving around better on the field.”

Even when he’s not literally jumping into a drill to show his guys how it’s done, Collins and the BU outside linebackers are growing together. This spring under new defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, the Baylor defenders have tried to zero in on keeping things simple. The coaches want their players showing proper technique and giving great effort on every play, figuring that approach can cover a multitude of sins when it comes to schemes.

“Definitely, simplifying,” Collins said. “I had my drill list and at the end of the season I was putting together a drill tape, and I’m like, ‘Man, we’ve got all these drills and we didn’t do this once throughout the season. We didn’t do this one once throughout the season, we didn’t do this drill once throughout the season. As much as I love this drill, I’ve just got to let it go. I’ve got to get rid of it.’ A lot of this spring has been really focusing on individual technique.”

Baylor calls its outside linebackers as “Jacks,” and the label works in more ways than one. It’s a jack-of-all-trades position, where a defender may be asked to blitz on a pass rush on one play, fill a gap to stop the run on the next, and then drop into pass coverage on the third.

But if you do your job right, you have a chance to jack some people up.

“I would define a Jack as kind of a hybrid,” said redshirt freshman Kyler Jordan. “You’ve kind of got to be able to do a little bit of everything. So, speed, strength; you’ve kind of got to have a little bit of it all.”

Junior Tony Anyanwu added a little military flavor to the definition of “Jack.”

“We like to call us the militia, like Special Forces, kind of, because there are certain plays that will call for us to be the ones to make the play or be the ones to rush, get a sack in critical moments and stuff like that,” Anyanwu said.

Collins likes what he’s seen from Jordan, a former all-state player at Lubbock Cooper. The coach said that Jordan continues to embrace “playing green,” the BU coaches’ familiar term for just going, just reacting to a play, rather than hesitating and thinking first.

Collins can’t wait to get senior Garmon Randolph back on the field, as he expects him to be a big-time playmaker in 2023. Randolph has been sidelined with a heel injury. But the coach is impressed with the development of youngsters like redshirt sophomore Prince Ugoh and redshirt freshman Kaian Roberts-Day, and he gives Anyanwu loads of credit for stepping up as the mouthpiece of the outside linebacker group.

“I think Tony's doing a good job of leading the room right now,” Collins said. “Tony is a freak in the weight room and some of that stuff is starting to really translate on the field to where like, the things you expect Tony to do well: be a hammer, be a brute force, like set an edge. Like, he's doing those things. So, that's the thing I appreciate most from Tony's. It’s the things that you would expect him to do well, being so big, so strong (and) so fast, he's starting to do those things on the field. And that's been pleasing to see.”

Anyanwu should carry far more responsibility this season after seeing limited action as a sophomore last year. He saw action in nine games off the bench in 2022, making seven tackles, but he said he’s ready for a bigger role.

“I feel amazing, to be able to drop in the open field and then come down, set an edge, run after the ball, chase, all kind of stuff,” Anyanwu said.

And, if needed, challenge his coach to a footrace. After all, the guy is wearing cleats.

Asked if Collins, who played linebacker at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16 under former BU defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, might be able to nudge him out in a 40-yard dash, Anyanwu flashed a smile and shook his head.

“Maybe in his prime,” Anyanwu said. “He was nice back in the day, but that’s back in the day. He’s slowed down, for sure.”

Collins didn’t sound ready to back down from a challenge.

“I don’t know. I be moving around out there,” said the coach, when told of Anyanwu’s comment. “I may have to address that in meetings tomorrow.”

Bear Facts

Increasing the pass rush has been an area of emphasis throughout the spring for the BU defense. One guy who is fully on board with that mission is fifth-year senior defensive end T.J. Franklin. Collins said that the defensive coaches track every stat imaginable throughout practices and he said that Franklin has recorded “about 20 sacks” this spring. … Baylor linebacker Kyler Jordan said he knows new transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson from their days growing up in Lubbock. “It’s awesome. I mean, I went to church with Sawyer growing up,” Jordan said. “I played against him in football, baseball, kind of everything. So, it's pretty cool to see him here and that connection was already built, I mean, back in the 806 (Lubbock area code). So, it's definitely good to have him here. I think he’ll be a good addition to the team.” … Baylor is still seeking amateur grillers to participate in an Alumni BBQ Cookoff at McLane Stadium on the morning of April 22, before the Bears’ Green & Gold Game. Teams will compete for prizes in the pork ribs, chicken wings, brisket and people’s choice categories. Contestants can check in and park their smokers between 4-8 p.m. on April 21. To sign up, visit www.baylor.edu/alumni, and visit the “Events” tab.