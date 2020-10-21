Baylor pass rushers want to turn up heat on Ehlinger, Longhorns

It may be starting to feel a little more like football weather, but the Baylor football team is looking to bring the heat.
Specifically, Baylor’s pass rushers.
Baylor’s chief defensive mission when it travels to Austin this weekend will be to make Sam Ehlinger as uncomfortable as humanly possible. The Texas quarterback has dazzled as one of the glimmering bright spots for an underwhelming 2-2 Longhorn team, as he has amassed 1,211 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in four games. He’s getting the ball out in a hurry, with more rapid releases in 2020 than Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix combined.
“I think he’s able to make decisions quickly,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “So, that ball comes out faster than I remember coming out when we (LSU) were preparing for him last year.
Baylor has bagged six sacks through its first two games of the season. The Bears dumped Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels four times in a season-opening 47-14 win at McLane Stadium, and then brought down West Virginia’s Jarret Doege twice in a 27-21 double-overtime loss in Morgantown on Oct. 3.
That per-game average of three sacks per game isn’t exactly dismal. It stands tied for 18th nationally among the 76 FBS teams that have already played a game in 2020. But the Bears are relying on more “tricks” than Aranda would prefer. They’re dialing up blitzes with their linebackers and defensive backs, mixing up alignments in an attempt to confuse the opposing QB.
Sometimes you just need the big guys in the trenches to push those other big guys out of the way.
“Where our defense can improve is the ability to not have the bells and whistles, which to this point we’ve got a fair amount of them,” Aranda said. “Where it’s one-on-one, win the block, one-on-one, set the edge. As opposed to kind of a scheme or numbers or twists, stunt or blitz. Take that out and say we’re lining up man-on-man. I think most teams are probably a little bit behind in that area and we’re working really hard to get to where we need to be.”
In 2019, Baylor knew that it could rely on a productive pass rush anytime James Lynch was on the field. But Lynch now lines up for the Minnesota Vikings. So, which BU defender will step up and ensure that every week is rush week?
Linebacker Terrel Bernard, a preseason All-Big 12 force, always lurks as Baylor’s most prolific defensive playmaker. He is versatile enough to cover a receiver downfield or swoop into the backfield on a blitz, and his 2.5 sacks lead the team. You know what you’re going to get out of Bernard.
The Baylor coaches also maintain enormous expectations for transfer William Bradley-King. At Arkansas State last year, the outside linebacker applied steady pressure all year, totaling 13.5 tackles for losses, 8.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. Bradley-King has 1.5 sacks, one QB hurry and a fumble recovery in his debut campaign for Baylor. But the BU coaching staff is challenging him to do even more.
Again, though, it’s the defensive linemen who likely need to shoulder a heavier load. The six linemen heading up Baylor’s two-deep for the game against the Longhorns — starters T.J. Franklin, Josh Landry and Cole Maxwell and backups Garmon Randolph, Chidi Ogbonnaya and Brayden Utley — have combined for one sack and one hurry between them.
“I feel like overall, with the defense, I think players and coaches have done a great job of really kind of owning the scheme and owning the culture there,” Aranda said. “I feel like the progression is going to get to where it’s almost more simple and it’s more basic. And, if there are four guys lined up on the line of scrimmage, those four guys can win and create a rush on their own.”
Ehlinger — undoubtedly UT’s best quarterback since Colt McCoy — won’t make it easy on the Bears. He’s mobile enough to wiggle out of trouble, and Texas has made him a frequent focal point of its running game, too.
Nevertheless, every QB tends to perform at least a little worse when under pressure. Oklahoma sacked Ehlinger six times in the Sooners’ 53-45 quadruple-overtime win in the Red River Shootout two weeks ago. Last year, Baylor swarmed Ehlinger for five sacks and limited him to a season-low 200 passing yards in a 24-10 BU win in Waco.
Baylor’s defenders said that when they bring a heavy pass rush, they’ve got to be ready on the second level in case Ehlinger either tucks and runs, or in case he fires an errant pass in their general direction.
“Definitely, we like to switch up the pieces and try to affect the quarterback as much as possible and try to force as many turnovers as we can,” said linebacker Jalen Pitre. “The three turnovers per game is big for us. So if we can affect the quarterback, we think he’ll throw it to us, and we’ve got to catch those.”
Baylor is not exactly planning to throw out the trick bag at this point. They’ll still stunt, they’ll still twist, they’ll still give the green light to a cornerback on occasion to make a beeline to the passer.
However, the Bears know that going forward they’re going to just need to beat their guy one-on-one in order to apply the kind of pressure they desire.
“I think there are times where you can (bring pressure with scheme), and then there are times where we’ve got to put our cleats in the grass, here you are, here we are, let’s go,” Aranda said. “And I think we’re progressing to that point. Before you know it, that’s what it will end up being. And we just have to be ready for it.”
