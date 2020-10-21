Baylor pass rushers want to turn up heat on Ehlinger, Longhorns

Sometimes you just need the big guys in the trenches to push those other big guys out of the way.

“Where our defense can improve is the ability to not have the bells and whistles, which to this point we’ve got a fair amount of them,” Aranda said. “Where it’s one-on-one, win the block, one-on-one, set the edge. As opposed to kind of a scheme or numbers or twists, stunt or blitz. Take that out and say we’re lining up man-on-man. I think most teams are probably a little bit behind in that area and we’re working really hard to get to where we need to be.”

In 2019, Baylor knew that it could rely on a productive pass rush anytime James Lynch was on the field. But Lynch now lines up for the Minnesota Vikings. So, which BU defender will step up and ensure that every week is rush week?

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, a preseason All-Big 12 force, always lurks as Baylor’s most prolific defensive playmaker. He is versatile enough to cover a receiver downfield or swoop into the backfield on a blitz, and his 2.5 sacks lead the team. You know what you’re going to get out of Bernard.