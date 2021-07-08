Baylor picked 8th in Big 12 preseason football poll

Baylor was picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason football poll by the media that covers the league.

Oklahoma was picked as the preseason favorite as it received 35 of 39 first-place votes. Iowa State was chosen second as it received the remaining four first-place votes.

Texas was picked third followed in order by Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas.

Baylor finished ninth in the Big 12 with a 2-7 record in 2020 in Dave Aranda's first season as head coach.

The Big 12 football media days will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bears will appear Thursday and will be represented by Aranda, linebacker Terrel Bernard and offensive lineman Connor Galvin.