Baylor picked seventh in Big 12 soccer poll
Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason soccer poll.

West Virginia was narrowly picked to win the Big 12 for the eighth time in nine years with five first-place votes from the league's coaches while second-place TCU received four first-place votes.

Oklahoma State was picked third, followed by Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas State.

