Baylor picked seventh in Big 12 soccer poll

Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason soccer poll.
West Virginia was narrowly picked to win the Big 12 for the eighth time in nine years with five first-place votes from the league's coaches while second-place TCU received four first-place votes.
Oklahoma State was picked third, followed by Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.