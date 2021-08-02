 Skip to main content
Baylor picks up pair of football commitments
The Baylor football program received a pair of verbal commitments over the weekend from Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton and Frisco Independence defensive back Reggie Bush II.

Patton committed to Baylor on Saturday after he received offers from schools like Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU.

The 6-0, 213-pound Patton is a three-star recruit who is projected to play inside linebacker for the Bears. He's also played safety, wide receiver and running back at Tenaha.

The 6-1, 175-pound Bush played defensive back and running back for Independence last season. He rushed for 279 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

Bush, who committed on Sunday, isn't rated by Rivals.com but chose Baylor over Air Force, Colorado State, Navy and Tulane.

The Bears now have 21 commitments in the 2022 class that is rated No. 17 nationally by Rivals.com.

