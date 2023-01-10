Baylor picks up two more transfers

Former Liberty linebacker Mike Smith committed to Baylor on Tuesday after former North Texas tight end Jake Roberts committed to the Bears on Monday night.

As a fourth-year junior, Smith led Liberty with 85 tackles in 2022 with 10 for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Previously in three seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast, he collected 248 tackles (151 solo, 97 assisted), 19 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Roberts ranked third on the Mean Green with 28 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns as a third-year sophomore in 2022 after making 11 catches for 98 yards in 2021 and four catches for 49 yards in 2020.

The 6-5, 250-pound Roberts was a three-star prospect out of Norman North High School.

Along with Smith and Roberts, the Bears now have eight transfers from four-year schools coming in 2023. BYU offensive linemen Clark and Campbell Barrington, Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson, Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson, Michigan State kicker Jack Stone and Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson previously committed to Baylor.