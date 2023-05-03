The Bears found some island breeze Wednesday night, picking up a win before heading into final exams, breaking its five-game skid with a 12-6 midweek victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Coming off a one-run loss to Abilene Christian the night before, Baylor (16-30) was hunting to get back in the win column and put up 18 hits in the win Wednesday.

“It’s miraculously wonderful (to get a win),” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson with a chuckle. “It’s great. I thought the guys showed up. We swung the bats obviously well, had guys with multiple hits, a lot of extra base hits, so it was a really good night offensively for us. ...Wins are better. Wins a lot more fun.”

Seven Bears had multi-hit nights, led by third baseman Hunter Teplanszky (3-for-5, three runs, two RBI, home run), second baseman Cole Posey (3-for-4, two runs, two RBI, home run) and Hunter Simmons (3-for-4, one RBI).

“Obviously ACU was tough, I mean played good, a lot of errors kept us out of the ballgame, but the bats stayed hot,” said Simmons, who returned to the lineup this week and put up six hits and three RBIs across both games. The junior noted the Bears were more relaxed Wednesday night.

“I don’t think there was too much needing to do,” Simmons added. “I think we’re putting a lot of pressure on ourselves. Obviously, we’re trying to make the tournament, we’re trying to just do a lot and I think it was starting to get to us a little bit.

“I think if we stay composed, relaxed, just play the game — it’s just a game — nine innings of just hard baseball, nothing too crazy, nothing too spiffy, just play it simple, pass the torch. I think that’s what happened tonight. You saw we’re having fun, ball’s leaving the yard, guys are hitting, making plays, pitchers are throwing strikes. It’s what Baylor baseball should look like.”

Anderson Needham (1-1) picked up the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, giving up just two hits and striking out four. Jared Matheson had the start and tossed 4.1 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on six hits and striking out five.

“I thought that our pitchers came out and competed pretty well too,” Thompson said. “I think Matheson settled down after the first inning, threw well, but Needham was really good in the middle of the game. So that was good to see.”

The Islanders (20-24) struck first as third baseman Diego Johnson led off the game with a double to the right center gap. After an 11-pitch at-bat, centerfielder Brendan Ryan delivered an RBI double to the left-center wall to score Johnson.

Baylor responded right away with a run in the bottom of the inning. Teplanszky lined a single up the middle and shortstop Kolby Branch followed suit with a hopper to left. A first-pitch RBI single to left by Simmons brought in Teplanszky to get the Bears on board.

Baylor took the lead in the second as Posey drove a two-out RBI single past the glove of the shortstop to score rightfielder Cole Tremain.

The Bears continued to expand their edge with three runs in the third. Designated hitter Walker Polk reached first as the Islanders attempted to get the force out of Simmons at second after a one-out single by the leftfielder. The ball hopped out of the glove of Islanders’ second baseman Leo Markotic and Simmons slid into third ahead of the throw from right.

Catcher Cort Castle was a couple of feet away from leaving the park, coming up with a two-run triple to left to bring in Simmons and Polk. Tremain struck out swinging but first baseman Jack Johnson tapped a single to left center, driving in Castle.

In the bottom of the fourth, Posey sent a roller to short for a single and began to take off as Teplanszky drilled a no-doubt homer over right to give the Bears a six-run lead.

A&M-Corpus Christi answered for the first time since the start of the game with two runs in the fifth.

Shortstop Tyler Linneweber was hit by a pitch, then Diego Johnson lined one up the middle for a single. After a flyout by Ryan, leftfielder Max Puls lined one down to first but the ball got past Jack Johnson for an error to score Linneweber.

That called the night for Jared Matheson and Anderson Needham took over out of the pen.

Islanders catcher Chance Reisdorph tapped a sac hit to third to score Diego and cut the Baylor lead to four. Needham struck out Sean Curtis to end the inning.

The Bears were held scoreless in the bottom of the inning for the first time in the contest but came back in the bottom of the sixth with a five-spot.

Posey bashed a solo homer over left to lead off and Teplanszky sent a liner up the middle for a single. Branch laced a single to left-center, then Simmons flew out to right, advancing Teplanszky to third.

Branch stole second and an error on the throw by the catcher allowed Teplanszky to score while Branch took his place at third. Following a Polk strikeout, Castle tapped an RBI-double down the left field line to score Branch.

Tremain was next in the home run parade with a two-run bomb over left to give Baylor the 12-3 edge.

The Islanders added three runs in the ninth on a pair of throwing errors by relief pitcher Adam Muirhead. Gabe Craig closed the night out with the 10th strikeout of the game to secure the win.

Baylor will be off this weekend to finish the academic year and will take on Grand Canyon and Lamar next Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up Big 12 play in Fort Worth against TCU.