Baylor baseball right-handed pitcher Hambleton Oliver will be transferring to West Virginia following four years with the Bears. The Corpus Christi native announced the move through social media Monday.

Oliver became one of BU’s go-to relievers in his last two seasons, primarily taking on a closer role in 2023. He finished his tenure with the Bears with a 6-5 record over 73 appearances and a 4.37 ERA across 101 innings pitched. Oliver compiled 86 strikeouts and five saves during his Baylor career.

Five of those saves came in the 2023 season in which Oliver recorded a 2-4 record and 4.31 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched in 24 outings.

He tossed a season-high three innings in a conference win against Kansas State and had a season-best five strikeouts in two innings against Oklahoma State.

Oliver was a District MVP at Calallen High School for coach Steve Chapman. The righty was a two-time South Texas Pitcher of the Year and three-time district champion.

Baylor has lost seven players to the transfer portal this summer, including former Midway hurler Will Rigney (Texas) and Freshman All-American Kolby Branch. The Bears picked up a pair of transfers as well in Patrick Hail (Lamar) and Jack Little (Wichita State).