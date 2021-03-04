Baylor pitchers want to limit free samples vs. Memphis

If the Baylor baseball team is going to go where it desires to go this year, it’s going to need its pitchers to flash the “Don’t Walk” sign.

The Bears have allowed opposing batters to trot down to first base with far too much frequency in the early stages of the season. Baylor’s pitching staff is averaging more than six walks a game, issuing 43 total free passes on the year against 55 strikeouts.

Those numbers aren’t exactly news to the coaching staff or the pitchers, and they’re aiming to start scripting some better headlines as the season progresses.

“It’ll be important,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “One thing that’s been important is that we’ve been able to get a lot of our pitchers out on the mound to get rid of some of that anxiousness. Once again, we’ve had a lot of younger guys going out there pitching and it’s just been good to get them out there. At some point, the walks need to be eliminated and everybody knows that.

“Right now I think we’re in a pretty good place in finding the roles for a lot of our staff to be placed in. … We have to force them to get on base, we have to throw strikes, and let our defense play.”