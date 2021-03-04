Baylor pitchers want to limit free samples vs. Memphis

If the Baylor baseball team is going to go where it desires to go this year, it’s going to need its pitchers to flash the “Don’t Walk” sign.
The Bears have allowed opposing batters to trot down to first base with far too much frequency in the early stages of the season. Baylor’s pitching staff is averaging more than six walks a game, issuing 43 total free passes on the year against 55 strikeouts.
Those numbers aren’t exactly news to the coaching staff or the pitchers, and they’re aiming to start scripting some better headlines as the season progresses.
“It’ll be important,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “One thing that’s been important is that we’ve been able to get a lot of our pitchers out on the mound to get rid of some of that anxiousness. Once again, we’ve had a lot of younger guys going out there pitching and it’s just been good to get them out there. At some point, the walks need to be eliminated and everybody knows that.
“Right now I think we’re in a pretty good place in finding the roles for a lot of our staff to be placed in. … We have to force them to get on base, we have to throw strikes, and let our defense play.”
Baylor (3-4) enters this weekend’s four-game series with Memphis on the heels of its best pitching performance of the season. In a “Johnny Allstaff” mound situation, five BU pitchers combined to shut out Sam Houston State, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. They limited the Bearkats to a meager three hits.
Yet even in that outing, the Bear pitchers still coughed up seven walks. Every BU hurler who saw action except closer Luke Boyd walked at least one batter.
Memphis (4-1) might look to exploit the Bears’ relative lack of command. The Tigers have worked 22 walks and 17 hit-by-pitches in their first five games, and their .423 on-base percentage stands in a tie for 14th nationally.
“That’s one of our big stressors is do the little things, execute the little things and we’ll be perfect,” said junior left-hander Tyler Thomas. “Get baserunners on (offensively), limit how many free base runners we put on and so on.”
It’ll mark the first home weekend series for Baylor, which opened the season with a hastily-scheduled road trip to UT-Rio Grande Valley at the end of the great winter storm of 2021. Then the Bears traveled to Dell Diamond last weekend to compete in the Round Rock Classic, sandwiching losses to Texas A&M and Oklahoma around a win over then-No. 17 Auburn.
So, it’s back home and back to normal, right? Well, not entirely. Baylor will play a doubleheader on Saturday to make for a four-game weekend, with a seven-inning game slated for 2 p.m. followed by a nine-inning game. Rodriguez said cramming in four games in three days may not be ideal, but during a season in which teams are trying to navigate COVID-19 protocols it’s vital to get in as many games as you can.
“I like getting in four games just because we’ve had so many midweeks cancel on us, because of the new scheduling protocols,” Rodriguez said. “Right now we just need to play. We need guys to get in the lineup, we need people to get out there and get innings. … I think a lot of people right now are in that boat. Hey, we just need to play, we don’t care where it is or when it is. We just need to get these kids out there.”
Baylor’s shutout of Sam Houston was aided by some grandiose glovework. Davion Downey unleashed a bit of ballpark robbery when he stole a potential solo jack away from the Bearkats’ Jack Rogers in right field in the sixth inning. Overall, the Bears played an error-free game, just their second of the season.
The Bears think such outings are the movie trailer for the coming attraction. Call it “The Glovework Redemption.”
“I think the more games we play, the better defensively we’re going to get,” said second baseman Jack Pineda. “I know early on, we had some kind of uncharacteristically bad defensive games. And I think that’s kind of unexpected by everybody in the clubhouse, especially on Coach Rod’s teams. They’re notoriously (good) defensive teams.”