Baylor pitching coach Newman inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

bu softball (copy)

Britni Sneed Newman was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Saturday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Brittni Sneed Newman joined the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

Newman, Baylor softball’s longtime pitching coach, was a three-time All-American pitcher at LSU, playing for Glenn Moore. Newman tallied a 120-25 record for the Tigers, and her 1,370 career strikeouts ranked second in the NCAA when she wrapped up her career.

She has spent the last 19 years with Moore at Baylor, leading the BU hurlers. Newman, a 2009 inductee to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, is the first former LSU softball player to earn enshrinement in the Louisiana Sports Hall.

