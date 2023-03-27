With construction under way at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility, Baylor’s annual Pro Day was moved to the Midway Activity Center.

It’s also known as Jaxon Player’s home turf.

The former Midway star defensive lineman felt quite at home Monday at the Panthers’ expansive indoor practice facility.

“Yeah, man I’m blessed,” Player said. “I don't think many people get to do their Pro Day at their home high school field. So yeah, I came here over the weekend, just got back used to it and was remembering my stomping grounds.”

Of course, Player got some good-natured ribbing from his former Baylor teammates since they didn’t get to do Pro Day at their high schools.

“How many people get to do their Pro Day at their high school?” said defensive lineman Chidi Ogbonnaya. “I think I was the first one who said, ‘Man, you must have paid someone.’ But I’m happy for him.”

With scouts from all 32 NFL teams on hand, 19 former Baylor players participated in the annual event. The majority of them played for Dave Aranda’s 2022 team, but there were a couple of blasts from the past.

Four-year starting quarterback Charlie Brewer was back with his old teammates for the first time since 2020 after playing at Utah in 2021 and Liberty in 2022. Former starting wide receiver RJ Sneed returned after playing at Colorado last season.

In his first game for Liberty last season, Brewer broke his right (throwing) hand. He said he’s recovered from the injury and is looking forward to getting a shot to play in the NFL.

“I feel better than ever, feel like I have more velocity on the ball than I ever had, throwing it farther than I ever have,” Brewer said. “So I feel really good right now. It was awesome to get back and throw to all these guys, miss those guys a lot. So it was really fun.”

Brewer left Baylor with the most completions in school history with 828 and ranked second behind 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III with 9,700 career passing yards and 65 touchdowns.

Some of his former receivers like tight end Ben Sims and wide receivers Gavin Holmes and Sneed were happy to see him back.

“Same old Charlie, dude,” Sims said. “Great guy, man, I missed him. Got to catch up a little bit, talk a little football, talk about life. He’s been zipping the ball way harder. And he's been through a lot, too. Man, I'm just really proud of him and what he's trying to do here.”

The players performed drills at their specific positions along with the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, weight lifting, and other drills.

Since both All-Big 12 defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika and offensive tackle Connor Galvin already performed for scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, they limited their activity to position drills on Monday.

A projected second-round pick, the 6-4, 345-pound Ika is expected be the first Baylor player selected in the draft April 27-29 in Kansas City.

“I’m just glad to be here and when my name gets called, I’ll be just glad my name gets called,” Ika said. “It (the combine) was a real fun experience. I felt like I went out there and did what I could. Now that today is done, the stress went down a lot. Now it’s just a waiting game and really seeing what happens going forward.”

Galvin expects to be picked on the third day of the draft, which includes the fourth through seventh rounds. He was named the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year for Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship team and earned all-conference recognition again in 2022.

Though Galvin started at left tackle for the Bears, he wants to show NFL teams that he can play across the offensive line.

“That’s how you stay in the league a long time,” Galvin said. “You can’t just play one position. I played one position (left tackle) at Baylor for a while, so I just want to show them I can play left tackle, right tackle. If we need a guy, I can play guard. That was my whole goal here.”

The other players who performed on Pro Day are hoping to be picked in a later round or receive a free agent invitation to camp.

Linebacker-fullback Dillon Doyle suffered a knee injury before the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl, and didn't go through drills on Monday. But he's on the road to recovery.

“I tore my MCL and PCL (on the right knee),” Doyle said. “Kind of some tough grass there, but rehab is going great. I spent my first six weeks here in Waco, and the Baylor training staff did a crazy great job supporting me, and it was so great to be around everybody again. So that’s been really positive, really pushing to be able to be healthy for a Pro Day on April 22, and I’m going to be 100 percent by the time I’m with a team and mini-camp starts.”

Though Doyle primarily played linebacker for the Bears, he said he would play fullback if an NFL team wants him there.

“Really at this point, it’s just any way I can get on a roster and any way that I can impact a team,” Doyle said. “In a lot of ways, it’s saving a roster spot if I can do both. So that’s kind of the positive of having that flexibility.”

Holmes helped his cause as he said he ran 4.36 seconds in the 40 on Monday while cornerback Mark Milton said he ran a 4.41.

Though slightly undersized at 6-0, Player believes his stats at Tulsa and last year at Baylor should propel an NFL team to give him a roster shot. He’s slimmed down to 285 pounds after playing at close to 300 for the Bears last season.

“I feel like my tape speaks for itself,” Player said. “I was talking to some scouts earlier and I was telling them I don't think many guys in this year's draft or even in the previous draft have 35-plus TFLs (tackles for loss) in their career, and I did that. I just need one team to take a chance on me.”

PHOTOS — Baylor football Pro Day: March 27, 2023