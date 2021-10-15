 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor plays No. 25 Texas to scoreless tie
0 comments

Baylor plays No. 25 Texas to scoreless tie

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor and No. 25 Texas soccer teams played a scoreless double-overtime tie Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Longhorns (8-3-4, 4-0-2) remained atop the Big 12 while the Bears (7-3-5, 3-1-2) stayed in the Big 12 race with three games remaining.

Texas took 20 shots compared to Baylor's 14, but the Bears took eight shots on goal to Texas' four. Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden finished with eight saves while Baylor's Jennifer Wandt had four saves.

Baylor will host Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday and West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 before playing its final regular season game against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Norman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert