Baylor plays No. 25 Texas to scoreless tie

The Baylor and No. 25 Texas soccer teams played a scoreless double-overtime tie Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Longhorns (8-3-4, 4-0-2) remained atop the Big 12 while the Bears (7-3-5, 3-1-2) stayed in the Big 12 race with three games remaining.
Texas took 20 shots compared to Baylor's 14, but the Bears took eight shots on goal to Texas' four. Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden finished with eight saves while Baylor's Jennifer Wandt had four saves.
Baylor will host Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday and West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 before playing its final regular season game against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Norman.
