AUSTIN — No fooling, the Texas Relays always brings some of the best competition in the country, even on April Fool’s Day.

Baylor produced some great performances and times at that challenging meet, even if wins were harder to come by.

In the men’s 4x400-relay on Saturday, the Bears posted the program’s fourth-fastest time ever and the best since the 2008 season at 3:00.61. Amazingly, though, that was good enough for only fourth in an extremely fast race, as Georgia, Alabama and UCLA all ran under 3 flat. The Bulldogs won the race in a meet-record 2:58.82 with a foursome that included former Texas high school star Matthew Boling.

Baylor’s quartet was comprised of Kamden Jackson, Matthew Moorer, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Dillon Bedell. The Bears bested a pair of their Big 12 rivals in that race in Oklahoma and Texas, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

The BU women finished seventh in their 4x400 race at 3:33.34.

BU senior Ryan Day nabbed a bronze in the men’s mile at 4:05.03 behind a pair of Longhorn runners, Isaac Alonzo (4:02.21) and Haftu Knight (4:03.32).

Baylor also grabbed three silver medals on Friday, from Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi in the men’s javelin, Ezekiel in the men’s 400 hurdles and Koi Johnson in the women’s long jump.

Nnamdi, the Nigerian record holder for the javelin after a brilliant freshman year, made his outdoor debut in Austin. He tossed 262-5 on his first attempt. Only Auburn’s Keyshawn Strachan threw farther on this day with a best of 276-6.

Ezekiel, who like Nnamdi is a sophomore from Nigeria, powered to a time of 49.59 in the hurdles, just behind Alabama’s Chris Robinson (49.10).

Johnson’s silver-medal jump traveled 20-0.25, two inches behind the winner Olaia Alvarez of Louisiana-Monroe.

Meanwhile, halfway across the country at the Stanford Invitational, Baylor grad transfer Annamaria Kostarellis set a new BU record in the 10,000-meter run in finishing fourth. Kostarellis ran 32:13.77, beating the old record of 33:11.98 from Rachel Johnson in 2015.