 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor postpones 3 more men's basketball games
0 comments

Baylor postpones 3 more men's basketball games

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19 issues, the No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more Big 12 games, making it five straight postponements.

Baylor announced Monday that it will postpone Saturday’s upcoming game against No. 7 Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center, the Feb. 15 game against No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown, and the Feb. 18 date against the Mountaineers at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor had already postponed the Feb. 6 game against TCU at the Ferrell Center and the Feb. 10 game against No. 12 Oklahoma in Norman. Under Big 12 guidelines, teams must have at least six scholarship players available to play a game.

The Bears’ last game was an 83-69 win over No. 13 Texas on Feb. 2 in Austin, so they’ll go at least 18 days without playing before their next scheduled game against No. 23 Oklahoma State on Feb. 20 at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears improved to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12 with the win over Texas. Seeking its first Big 12 championship, Baylor has a three-game lead over West Virginia (6-3) and Oklahoma (7-4).

With three more postponements, the Bears now have six games that haven’t yet been rescheduled. Baylor’s scheduled Big 12 opener against No. 6 Texas on Dec. 13 was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears’ program.

The Big 12 has left the first week of March open to reschedule postponed games before the conference tournament begins March 10 in Kansas City.

Baylor will also likely have to look for dates to reschedule games the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 27. Baylor hosts Iowa State on Feb. 23 and travels to Kansas on Feb. 27.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert