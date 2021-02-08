Baylor postpones 3 more men's basketball games

Due to COVID-19 issues, the No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more Big 12 games, making it five straight postponements.

Baylor announced Monday that it will postpone Saturday’s upcoming game against No. 7 Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center, the Feb. 15 game against No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown, and the Feb. 18 date against the Mountaineers at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor had already postponed the Feb. 6 game against TCU at the Ferrell Center and the Feb. 10 game against No. 12 Oklahoma in Norman. Under Big 12 guidelines, teams must have at least six scholarship players available to play a game.

The Bears’ last game was an 83-69 win over No. 13 Texas on Feb. 2 in Austin, so they’ll go at least 18 days without playing before their next scheduled game against No. 23 Oklahoma State on Feb. 20 at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears improved to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12 with the win over Texas. Seeking its first Big 12 championship, Baylor has a three-game lead over West Virginia (6-3) and Oklahoma (7-4).

With three more postponements, the Bears now have six games that haven’t yet been rescheduled. Baylor’s scheduled Big 12 opener against No. 6 Texas on Dec. 13 was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears’ program.