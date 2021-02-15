Baylor posts runner-up finish at National Indoor

Baylor (11-2) was making its 10th appearance at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The Bears brought home the national title in 2005. They fell short of adding a second such banner, but looked at the weekend as a net positive.

“It’s tough to take a loss like this, but for us it’s just another opportunity to compete,” Woodson said. “This year is about playing with each other and developing toward something special in April and May.”

In its first month of competing this spring, Baylor has already posted four wins against teams in the top 10 of the ITA rankings. It started with a victory over No. 4 Michigan in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Bears added two wins over Texas, which was ranked in the top 10 both times, and No. 9 Texas A&M to reach the ITA National Indoor event.

Baylor’s match against the Aggies was supposed to be played in Ann Arbor, Mich., but University of Michigan officials shut down the tournament due to an unrelated COVID-19 issue. After some uncertainty, Baylor and Texas A&M eventually met and played at SMU on Feb. 7 with the Bears winning, 4-1.

All of that has worked out for Baylor to build momentum headed into the rest of the spring.