Baylor posts runner-up finish at National Indoor

Even though it didn’t bring home the ultimate prize, the Baylor men’s tennis team padded its resume over the weekend at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.
The fourth-ranked Bears defeated No. 5 Texas and host Illinois to get to the championship match versus No. 2 North Carolina, which was held late Sunday evening at University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.
The Tar Heels prevailed, 4-1, when Brian Cernoch defeated Baylor’s Nick Stachowiak, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, on the No. 4 singles court for the deciding tally.
The Cernoch-Stachowiak result typified a close match between Baylor and North Carolina. Tar Heels No. 1 singles player William Blumberg held off Baylor’s Adrian Boitan, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), Bears No. 3 player Sven Lah battled before falling to Benjamin Sigouin, 6-3, 7-5, and two singles matches had already gone to a third set when the Tar Heels posted the clinching fourth point.
Charlie Broom earned the Bears’ point by beating Josh Peck, 6-0, 6-3.
“I thought Sven and Adrian did a great job to kind of push to the end of those sets,” Baylor interim coach Michael Woodson said. “I think it would have made a difference for sure to send it to a third. I think if Nick had won the second set, I was pretty confident we were going to win.”
Baylor (11-2) was making its 10th appearance at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The Bears brought home the national title in 2005. They fell short of adding a second such banner, but looked at the weekend as a net positive.
“It’s tough to take a loss like this, but for us it’s just another opportunity to compete,” Woodson said. “This year is about playing with each other and developing toward something special in April and May.”
In its first month of competing this spring, Baylor has already posted four wins against teams in the top 10 of the ITA rankings. It started with a victory over No. 4 Michigan in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Bears added two wins over Texas, which was ranked in the top 10 both times, and No. 9 Texas A&M to reach the ITA National Indoor event.
Baylor’s match against the Aggies was supposed to be played in Ann Arbor, Mich., but University of Michigan officials shut down the tournament due to an unrelated COVID-19 issue. After some uncertainty, Baylor and Texas A&M eventually met and played at SMU on Feb. 7 with the Bears winning, 4-1.
All of that has worked out for Baylor to build momentum headed into the rest of the spring.
“It helps us so much. A week and half ago we didn’t even think we were coming to this tournament, that they weren’t going to allow us to play,” Woodson said. “So for us to be able to come here and have the results that we did is just invaluable for the guys. We’re learning more and more. We’ve played almost every top team in the country at this point.”