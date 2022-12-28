Baylor pounds Nicholls, 85-56, in final nonconference tune-up

Baylor coach Scott Drew had seen enough film of Nicholls in tight road losses against Texas Tech and Mississippi State to know it’s not a team to be taken for granted.

The Bears heeded their coach’s warning.

Blowing out to an early 11-point lead, the No. 12 Bears kept their double-digit lead most of the game en route to an 85-56 thrashing of the Colonels on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Playing their last nonconference tune-up before opening Big 12 play against Iowa State on Saturday in Ames, the Bears (10-2) saw balanced scoring as Keyonte George finished with 21, Adam Flagler 20 and Langston Love 17.

“Yeah, I definitely think that this was preparation for the Big 12,” Flagler said. “Nicholls is a very, very elite team, and they’re probably going to win their conference. So we just wanted to come out there and have a good start. We haven’t been doing that in all these games, so we wanted to just go out there and punch them in the mouth early and finish strong at the end as well.”

Though the Bears hadn’t played since a 58-48 win over Northwestern State on Dec. 20, they didn’t show much rust from the Christmas break. They drained 11 of 24 3-pointers while holding Nicholls to two of 18 from 3-point range.

Baylor’s talent and depth were simply too much for the Colonels (6-7), who had dropped a 78-71 decision to Texas Tech and a 68-66 loss to No. 21 Mississippi State earlier this season.

“Coaches are always concerned about something, but when you’re just coming back from Christmas break you’re always concerned especially when you’re playing a real quality opponent,” Drew said. “We were able to get separation. I’m really proud of that. Holding them to 37 percent I’m really proud of that. We must have been in the holiday spirit, so 18 turnovers we were giving gifts to people. We got to do a better job taking care of the ball. So other than that, we did a lot of good things.”

The Bears were without starting guard LJ Cryer who missed the game due to concussion protocol. Drew didn’t know when he’ll be back, but he’s optimistic for a quick return.

“You’re talking to the most optimistic guy in the world, so of course I got hope,” Drew said. “When he is back and passes everything and is healthy, he’ll be back playing, hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.”

Freshman Josh Ojianwuna came off the bench for a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also sparked the defensive effort with three blocks, and the Bears won the rebounding battle by a 45-34 margin.

“I think he’s grown really good,” Love said. “He’s a hard worker, and hard work always pays off at the end. So it’s showing on the floor for him, and I’m happy for him.”

Baylor’s offense came to play as Flagler, George and Love all scored in double figures in the first half to open up a 45-31 halftime lead.

Flagler buried a pair of early 3-pointers as the Bears jumped out to an early 14-3 lead. The Colonels charged back with six straight points with Jalen White ending the run with a breakaway slam.

Then it was George’s turn to get the hot hand as he stepped outside and buried three-3-pointers as the Bears extended their lead to 28-15.

“I feel like we do move the ball around really well,” Love said. “We’ve got a lot of unselfish guys, and we preach moving the ball. And I feel like we’re getting better and better at doing so, and it’s showing on the floor.”

The Colonels wouldn’t go away as Latrell Jones drained a 3-pointer and Manny Littles and Caleb Huffman hit shots to cut Baylor’s lead to 28-22.

But the Bears stayed hot from long range as Love and Flagler nailed 3-pointers. Love continued to give the Bears a lift off the bench as he drove inside for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.

Love then whipped a pass inside to Caleb Lohner for a basket before George fired a pass to Ojianwuna for another layup to give the Bears their 14-point halftime lead.

The Colonels quickly cut Baylor’s lead to 47-41 to open the second half by repeatedly beating the Bears down the floor for layups.

But Baylor immediately stretched its lead back to double digits after Flagler drilled a 3-pointer and then scored on a floater. Love continued to give the Bears good minutes as he buried another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 57-43.

The Colonels didn’t seem to have many answers for the Bears depth.

“Coach just brought us in the huddle, and we all spoke our thoughts on what was going on,” Flagler said. “And they just did a great job of making adjustments. And we were ready to adapt. At the end of the day, they made their runs, it’s a game of runs, and we knew that. So we just wanted to come back out and make our run as well.”

Ojianwuna delivered a solid stretch when he blocked Jones’ drive to the basket and fired downcourt to Love for a layup. Then Ojianwuna got inside for a layup and a slam as the Bears extended their lead to 67-48 with 7:52 remaining.