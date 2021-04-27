Baylor pounds Prairie View, 14-0, in run-rule dumping

Hits were plentiful for the Baylor baseball team, as the Bears pounded visiting Prairie View A&M, 14-0, in a seven-inning run rule game on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor has won six of its past eight games, improving to 27-13 overall.

The Bears ripped the Panthers for 14 hits, and led 13-0 through four innings. Jack Pineda and Kyle Nevin smoked three hits apiece, while Alex Gonzales and Cade Currington had two hits each.

In a six-run fourth, Baylor had nine straight batters reach base against a pair of Panther pitchers, getting RBI hits from Currington, Nevin, Gonzales, Pineda and Jacob Schoenvogel in the inning.

Freshman Cam Caley (1-1) picked up his first collegiate win in a scheduled short start, tossing three scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one.

Baylor will now take a break for final exams, then will resume Big 12 play May 7-9 against Kansas State at home.